Phillies ride big fifth inning to statement-making series victory over Dodgers

Andrew Knapp’s RBI double was part of a big fifth inning for the Phillies on Wednesday.

When the Los Angeles Dodgers won the all-star break by trading for Manny Machado, conventional wisdom had it that they also locked up the pennant. The defending National League champions acquired the best available player 11 days before the trade deadline? Cancel the rest of the season and book them for Game 1 of the World Series.

Not so fast.

The runaway Dodgers rolled into town on Monday night with a chance to assert their dominance over an upstart contender — and rub that contender’s nose in its failed (for now, anyway) pursuit of Machado, too. But the Phillies battled back from three-run deficits in each of the first two games of the series and walked off the mighty Dodgers in the 16th inning of the second game at the wee hour of 1:14 in the morning.

And when the series finale began 11 hours later, the young Phillies stuck it to the Dodgers again. They hung a five-run fifth inning on rookie starter Walker Buehler, who got the rest of the day off, and sent off retiring Philadelphia sports icon Chase Utley with a 7-3 decision to remember them by.

See you in October, Dodgers? Why not?

The Dodgers are 3-3 since they landed Machado; the Phillies are 4-2 since they missed out. By taking two of three games from the Dodgers, the Phillies won another series, their sixth triumph in the last eight series. They’re 57-44 and on top of the NL East, 1 ½ games ahead of the Atlanta Braves and seven up on the Washington Nationals.

>>READ MORE: Chase Utley will always be ‘The Man’ around here

Once again, the Phillies did it by overcoming slipshod defense and an early deficit. Backup catcher Andrew Knapp committed two errors in the first inning, and the Phillies made three miscues overall through the first five. They also trailed 1-0 when one of Knapp’s errors led to an unearned run against starter Jake Arrieta.

But Rhys Hoskins tied the game in the bottom of the first with his fourth homer in the last five games. And the Phillies KO’d Buehler with a two-out rally in the fifth that included an RBI double by Knapp, back-to-back walks of Hoskins (intentional) and Odubel Herrera (unintentional) and a three-run double by Carlos Santana.

The biggest blow, though, came from Scott Kingery. The rookie shortstop entered the day ranked 97th and 100th in on-base (.285) and slugging percentage (.311) since May 1 among 100 NL hitters who had at least 200 plate appearances during that time. It’s little wonder the Phillies tried to bump up their timetable for acquiring Machado, who will be the object of their desire when he becomes a free agent in the offseason.

But Kingery launched a solo homer to break a 1-1 tie and kickstart that big fifth inning. It was his biggest hit since, well, maybe the start of his young career.

If the Phillies didn’t already have the Dodgers’ attention, they got it this week. Machado went 2-for-14 with five strikeouts in the series. And while there’s no doubt he will be a difference-maker down the stretch and in the postseason, it’s not yet clear that he puts the Dodgers so far ahead of everyone else in the flat NL that World Series tickets at Chavez Ravine are a foregone conclusion.

After closer Seranthony Dominguez punctuated the game with a called third strike against Chris Taylor, and after the Phillies shook hands on the field, Utley emerged for one last curtain call in a week filled with them. He was greeted at the side of the Dodgers’ dugout by Phillies owner John Middleton.

It was farewell for now. At least until October.

Get insights on the Phillies delivered straight to your inbox with Extra Innings, our newsletter for Phillies fans by Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber. Click here to sign up.