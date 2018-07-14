Phillies place Zach Eflin on the disabled list with a blister

MIAMI – Zach Eflin will miss his final start before the all-star break because of a blister on his right middle finger that emerged two weeks ago and has failed to go away.

Eflin will be replaced Sunday by righthander Enyel De Los Santos, who was recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley. De Los Santos pitched into the seventh inning on Tuesday in his major-league debut. The blister formed, Eflin said, because he cut his fingernail too short before his start on July 3. He is confident that he will be ready to rejoin the rotation after the all-star break.

“That will give me 10 or 11 days’ rest and it will be completely gone,” Eflin said. “We just want to manage it so it goes away and I have a completely healthy second half.”

Eflin said he dealt with blisters every game last year. He then tried to let his fingernails grow longer, which proved sufficient until he cut them too short earlier this month. Eflin pitched with the blister on Monday in New York and lasted five innings. Eflin and Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said Monday’s start did not worsen the blister.

“It’s one of those things you have to take care of,” Kapler said. “It’s still there. It’s still on the tip of his finger. We want to be cognizant of the fact that we don’t just need him for one start. We want to knock this out and be in a good position going forward with Eff.”

Extra bases

Aaron Nola recorded his 500th career strikeout with a curveball against Justin Bour in the first inning. He is the fastest Phillies pitcher to reach the mark as he did it in 480 innings. … Adonis Medina replaced De Los Santos in Sunday’s Futures Game at Nationals Park in Washington. Medina, a 21-year-old righthander at high-A Clearwater, will pitch for the World Team. … De Los Santos will face Marlins righthander Jose Urena in Sunday’s series finale.