Phillies brass will discuss whether Vince Velasquez is better suited in relief

Pete Mackanin and his coaching staff will gather Friday afternoon for a meeting with members of the front office as they review the first half and lay out their plans for the final three months. The most interesting subject of conversation will be what the Phillies decide to do with Vince Velasquez.

Velasquez is expected to return from the disabled list sometime after the all-star break. He has been sidelined since May 30 with a flexor strain in his right elbow. When he returns, the Phillies have to decide whether he is still a starter or if his future is in the bullpen.

“When he’s close or they tell me he’s ready, then they’ll tell me what to do with him,” Mackanin said. “We’ll discuss all that.”

In a rehab start with double-A Reading on Thursday night in Trenton, Velasquez allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits in three innings. He struck out four and walked one.

He will make two or three starts more before returning. If he’s a starter, the Phillies will have to make room for him. A simple solution would be the Phillies’ finding a trade partner this month for Jeremy Hellickson. Velasquez will join a rotation that is much improved since the beginning of the season.

“[Ben] Lively has shown promise,” Mackanin said. “[Aaron] Nola is back on track. [Nick] Pivetta has been pretty darn good, pretty impressive for his first year in the big leagues.”

Rising strikeouts

The Phillies struck out 13 times Wednesday night and entered Thursday with 722 in their first 83 games. The mark — an average of 8.7 whiffs per game — is the sixth highest in the National League. The Phillies are the early leaders in strikeouts this month.

“That’s too many as far as I’m concerned. But that’s the way it is throughout baseball,” Mackanin said. “I remember when I was with the Pirates, had a player in the outfield shagging during batting practice. I said, ‘What do you do different when you have two strikes.’ He said, ‘I don’t do anything different whether it is 3-1, 2 and 0 0 and 2. I take the same approach.’ I said, ‘Wow.’

“That’s the first time I’d heard of that. Sure enough, that started a while ago. Somebody told him, ‘Don’t change your approach.’ It’s not just us, it’s around the league. Too many strikeouts. Nobody seems to be able to hit against the shift. They don’t handle the bat. Don’t forfeit the opportunity to hit a home run, I guess.”

Extra bases

Pivetta, Nola, and Jerad Eickhoff will pitch for the Phillies to close out the first half in a three-game series against San Diego. The Padres will pitch lefthander Clayton Richard, righthander Jhoulys Chacin, and righthander Trevor Cahill. … The Phillies and Padres will wear 1983 throwback uniforms on Friday. … Pivetta is expected to start the Phillies’ first game of the second half.