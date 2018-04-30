Phillies place reliever Victor Arano on the DL

Phillies righthander Victor Arano was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday.

MIAMI — One of the Phillies’ more pleasant surprises from the season’s first month has a cranky shoulder.

Rookie reliever Victor Arano was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right rotator cuff strain, the team announced. Phillies assistant general manager Scott Proefrock characterized the injury as “mild,” and Arano isn’t scheduled for additional testing beyond an MRI exam.

Arano, 23, went for the MRI on Monday morning in Philadelphia, then met the Phillies in Miami. He won’t throw for a few days and will be reevaluated likely when the team is in Washington this weekend.

In 10 appearances this season, Arano has a 0.75 ERA and a 13-to-3 strikeouts-to-walks ratio. His streak of 32 consecutive batters retired, which dated to last year and was snapped April 22, was the longest by a Phillies pitcher since Rick Wise sat down 32 in a row in 1971.

Earlier in the day, the Phillies recalled lefty reliever Zac Curtis from triple-A Lehigh Valley to take the roster spot that was vacated when righthander Jake Thompson was optioned after Sunday’s game.

Righthander Zach Eflin, who is slated to start Tuesday night against the Marlins, was added to the roster to take Arano’s place.