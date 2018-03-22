Phillies-Tigers spring training game marred by 5 ejections, 3 batters hit by pitches

Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd, left, leaves the field as manager Ron Gardenhire argues with home plate umpire Tom Hallion after Boyd was ejected for hitting Phillies’ outfielder Odubel Herrera during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game on Thursday.

Home plate umpire Tom Hallion ejected two Phillies pitchers, a Tigers pitcher, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, and bench coach Rob Thomson after the teams exchanged hit by pitches. The incident started in the fifth when Tigers lefthander Matt Boyd threw twice at Odubel Herrera and was tossed. Boyd fired over Herrera’s head and then inside. Both pitches missed Herrera but the Hallion ruled that the second one grazed him and awarded him first.

“He tried to hit me,” Herrera said. “But he can’t. I’m too quick for that.”

Kapler was tossed in the seventh along with minor-leaguer Parker Frazier after the righthander hit Derek Hill with a slider. Thomson was tossed with Pedro Beato, who hit the leadoff batter in the ninth. Frazier had his fiance and in-laws in town from Oklahoma and it was their first time seeing him pitch in a pro game. He learned in the morning that he would join the major leaguers for a day and started his outing with a strikeout. Then his slider failed to break off the plate.

“They texted me, ‘What happened,’” Frazier said. “I told them accidental hit pitch.”

