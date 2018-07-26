Phillies tie record with 7 homers in 9-4 win over Reds

Maikel Franco rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen during the fifth inning.

CINCINNATI — A few hours before Thursday’s 9-4 win over the Reds, Gabe Kapler met with one of his players in his office at Great American Ballpark.

The player, Kapler said as he retold the story without naming him, told the manager how confident the team was after the Phillies took two of three from the Dodgers before flying to Cincinnati. He wanted Kapler to know how much the youngest team in baseball had gained from standing up to the heavyweights of the National League.

And more than anything else, the player seemed to echo the sentiment that this Phillies team — which added a game to its division lead — fully believes that it is for real.

The Phillies are not low on confidence. They hammered the Reds for seven homers to tie a franchise record. They had 18 hits, 10 for extra bases. They sent nine batters to the plate in the first inning, which meant Ranger Suarez had his first major-league at-bat before he threw his first major-league pitch. And when Suarez faltered, the Phillies rallied again.

“You start to win, you start to have good at-bats, you start to pitch well, you start to get out of big situations, and the confidence builds,” Rhys Hoskins said. “The more confidence you have, the more you go out and play loose. The less you think and the more you trust your ability, good things happen.”

Hoskins, Maikel Franco, and Nick Williams all homered twice. Hoskins has six homers in his last six games and it was Franco’s second multi-homer game in three days. Williams had four hits. The trade deadline is Tuesday and the Phillies can begin to think of upgrading someplace other than third base and right field.

Kapler used five relievers to piece together four scoreless innings after Suarez allowed four runs in five innings. Suarez became the first lefthander to start for the Phillies since September 2016, snapping a 267-game stretch started by righthanders.

Hoskins became the 11th Phillies outfielder age 25 or younger to reach 20 homers in a season. Of those 20, 14 have come in his last 41 games since returning from the disabled list. Hoskins is on a tear, surging much like he did last season when he stormed into the majors. But this time, the tear is changing the outcome of meaningful games. The win pushed the Phillies to a 2 1/2-game lead over the Braves in the National League East. He is a bona fide lineup threat and the type of hitter that the Phillies could ride to October.

“He has elite-level at-bats,” Kapler said. “He’s kind of had those at-bats for most of the season. There’s been stretches where he struggled. There’s no question about that. But he’s had the consistent at-bats. Now, you’re seeing the stretch of damage that comes along with them.”

And it wouldn’t hurt to have Franco’s assistance down the stretch. He is batting .344 with eight homers in his last 96 at-bats over 28 games. All signs are pointing to a crucial development for Franco as he may have finally turned the corner in his career.

“For me, my motivation has been what happened in the season. So much back and forth and not being in the lineup consistently,” Franco said. “But, I just don’t think about that. When I know I’m going to be in the lineup and help my team to win, that’s what I think about. Just go out and have fun.”

The Phillies built their lineup this offseason with the hope that it could hit for power. But their offense limped through the first half and stood in first place at the all-star break thanks to stellar pitching. Perhaps that offense is finally starting to click.

Carlos Santana also homered and is starting to hit for power along with reaching base at a high rate. Williams increased his season OPS to an even .800 as he looks worthy of an everyday role. Jorge Alfaro had three hits including a double. Scott Kingery had two hits including a double. The clubhouse, as that player told Kapler, is brimming with confidence. And there’s plenty of reasons why.