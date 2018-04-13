Phillies beat Rays on Jorge Alfaro's single

Inside the game: Why the Phillies are seeing so many pitches

Tampa Bay’s Mallex Smith falls down as he flies out to Phillies centerfielder Odubel Herrera during the fifth inning Friday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Jorge Alfaro had already struck out twice on Friday night when he fell into a two-strike count with two outs and a runner on second in the ninth inning. Scott Kingery’s double looked sure to be wasted. Alfaro was a whiff away from his 16th strikeout of the season.

Rays closer Alex Colome fired another cutter, the pitch Alfaro had already swung helplessly at twice in the at-bat. But there would not be a third miss. Alfaro smacked the cutter and fired a ground ball through the left side of the infield. Kingery raced for home and the Phillies had the go-ahead run in a 2-1 win.

Alfaro has shown promise during the first weeks of the season. But he has also had his challenges. It is no secret that he is prone to strikeouts. But the Phillies are willing to work through his growing pains, believing that there is a lot to unlock in his bat. He showed a glimpse of that on Friday when he was down to his final strike.

The hit came a bit late to give Vince Velasquez a win as the righthander settled for a no-decision after an excellent night. He allowed just one run before being lifted after recording two outs in the seventh inning. The righthander threw 93 pitches, struck out seven, walked one, and allowed just four hits. Velasquez looked like a pitcher and not simply a thrower.

He threw 14 change-ups after throwing just one over his previous two starts. He relied on his fastball for just 51 percent of his pitches, Velasquez’ lowest rate since 2016. The attack worked as Velasquez used his change-up for four swinging strikes and used off-speed pitches for his first three strikeouts. He pitched with a purpose.

Luis Garcia relieved Velasquez with a runner on third and the righthander battled Wilson Ramos for eight pitches before finally inducing a fly out. It was a big spot for Garcia and he came through. Adam Morgan and Edubray Ramos carried the baton to Hector Neris, who converted his second save of the season.

J.P. Crawford doubled in the sixth as he recorded a hit for the third straight game after starting the season 1 for 25. Crawford scored two batters later when Carlos Santana dropped a single into shallow right field. The Phillies appeared to have a rally brewing but it was quickly extinguished. Odubel Herrera struck out with runners on first and third and Nick Williams struck out after Rhys Hoskins was walked to load the bases. The Phillies struck out 13 times and have double-digit strikeouts this season in eight of their 12 games.

It is not only Alfaro’s bat that has the Phillies dreaming but it is also his work behind the plate. Manager Gabe Kapler called Alfaro the most improved player in baseball for the strides he’s made on defense. He is not perfect, but he is showing potential. He made a terrific catch in the ninth inning, chasing down a foul ball behind the plate and reaching into the stands for the out. Minutes earlier, he plated the go-ahead run. Now he was securing the win.

