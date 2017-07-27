sports

Stats for the three players the Phillies acquired in Pat Neshek trade

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Pat Neshek throws against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 21, 2017, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies dealt the right-hander to the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in exchange for three minor leaguers.
Late on Wednesday night, the Phillies acquired three minor leaguers from Colorado in exchange for reliever Pat Neshek. Matt Gelb reports that none of them were among the Rockies’ top prospects.

Here are their career stats:

Jose Gomez

Positions: Shortstop, Third Baseman and Second Baseman
Bats: Right • Throws: Right
5-11, 175lb
Born: December 10, 1996 in Caracas, Venezuela

Register Batting
Year Age Tm Lev PA HR BB SO BA OBP SLG
2014 17 Rockies FRk 273 0 17 33 .263 .327 .325
2015 18 Rockies FRk 258 2 16 25 .300 .380 .395
2016 19 Grand Junction Rk 304 3 23 24 .367 .426 .468
2017 20 Asheville A 351 4 18 57 .324 .374 .437
All All All 1186 9 74 139 .316 .378 .410
FRk FRk FRk Minors 531 2 33 58 .281 .353 .359
Generated 7/27/2017

Alejandro Requena

Position: Pitcher
Bats: Right • Throws: Right
6-2, 200lb
Born: November 29, 1996 in Villa de Cura, Venezuela

Register Pitching
Year Age Tm Lev ERA GS IP ER HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W
2014 17 Rockies FRk 3.96 5 38.2 17 0.0 2.1 6.5 3.11
2015 18 Rockies FRk 4.14 11 63.0 29 0.3 1.7 6.3 3.67
2016 19 Grand Junction Rk 4.97 13 67.0 37 2.0 2.6 7.9 3.11
2017 20 Asheville A 2.85 19 117.0 37 0.7 1.9 7.5 3.88
All All All 3.78 48 285.2 120 0.8 2.0 7.2 3.51
FRk FRk FRk Minors 4.07 16 101.2 46 0.2 1.9 6.4 3.43
Generated 7/27/2017.

J.D. Hammer

Position: Pitcher
Bats: Right • Throws: Right
6-3, 215lb
Born: July 12, 1994 in Fort Collins, CO
Draft: Drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 24th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft from Marshall University (Huntington, WV)
School: Marshall University

Register Pitching
Year Age Tm Lev ERA G IP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W
2016 21 Grand Junction Rk 3.92 27 43.2 9.9 0.4 2.3 10.7 4.73
2017 22 2 Teams A-A+ 2.36 36 42.0 5.8 0.0 3.0 13.9 4.64
2017 22 Lancaster A+ 5.25 12 12.0 7.5 0.0 6.8 13.5 2.00
2017 22 Asheville A 1.20 24 30.0 5.1 0.0 1.5 14.1 9.40
All All All 3.15 63 85.2 7.9 0.2 2.6 12.3 4.68
Generated 7/27/2017.

