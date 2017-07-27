Stats for the three players the Phillies acquired in Pat Neshek trade

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Pat Neshek throws against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 21, 2017, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies dealt the right-hander to the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in exchange for three minor leaguers.

Late on Wednesday night, the Phillies acquired three minor leaguers from Colorado in exchange for reliever Pat Neshek. Matt Gelb reports that none of them were among the Rockies’ top prospects.

Here are their career stats:

Jose Gomez

Positions: Shortstop, Third Baseman and Second Baseman

Bats: Right • Throws: Right

5-11, 175lb

Born: December 10, 1996 in Caracas, Venezuela

Register Batting Year Age Tm Lev PA HR BB SO BA OBP SLG 2014 17 Rockies FRk 273 0 17 33 .263 .327 .325 2015 18 Rockies FRk 258 2 16 25 .300 .380 .395 2016 19 Grand Junction Rk 304 3 23 24 .367 .426 .468 2017 20 Asheville A 351 4 18 57 .324 .374 .437 All All All 1186 9 74 139 .316 .378 .410 FRk FRk FRk Minors 531 2 33 58 .281 .353 .359

Alejandro Requena

Position: Pitcher

Bats: Right • Throws: Right

6-2, 200lb

Born: November 29, 1996 in Villa de Cura, Venezuela

Register Pitching Year Age Tm Lev ERA GS IP ER HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W 2014 17 Rockies FRk 3.96 5 38.2 17 0.0 2.1 6.5 3.11 2015 18 Rockies FRk 4.14 11 63.0 29 0.3 1.7 6.3 3.67 2016 19 Grand Junction Rk 4.97 13 67.0 37 2.0 2.6 7.9 3.11 2017 20 Asheville A 2.85 19 117.0 37 0.7 1.9 7.5 3.88 All All All 3.78 48 285.2 120 0.8 2.0 7.2 3.51 FRk FRk FRk Minors 4.07 16 101.2 46 0.2 1.9 6.4 3.43 View Original Table

Generated 7/27/2017. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 7/27/2017.

J.D. Hammer

Position: Pitcher

Bats: Right • Throws: Right

6-3, 215lb

Born: July 12, 1994 in Fort Collins, CO

Draft: Drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 24th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft from Marshall University (Huntington, WV)

School: Marshall University

Register Pitching Year Age Tm Lev ERA G IP H9 HR9 BB9 SO9 SO/W 2016 21 Grand Junction Rk 3.92 27 43.2 9.9 0.4 2.3 10.7 4.73 2017 22 2 Teams A-A+ 2.36 36 42.0 5.8 0.0 3.0 13.9 4.64 2017 22 Lancaster A+ 5.25 12 12.0 7.5 0.0 6.8 13.5 2.00 2017 22 Asheville A 1.20 24 30.0 5.1 0.0 1.5 14.1 9.40 All All All 3.15 63 85.2 7.9 0.2 2.6 12.3 4.68