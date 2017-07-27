Stats for the three players the Phillies acquired in Pat Neshek trade

Late on Wednesday night, the Phillies acquired three minor leaguers from Colorado in exchange for reliever Pat Neshek. Matt Gelb reports that none of them were among the Rockies’ top prospects.
Here are their career stats:
Jose Gomez
Positions: Shortstop, Third Baseman and Second Baseman
Bats: Right • Throws: Right
5-11, 175lb
Born: December 10, 1996 in Caracas, Venezuela
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Lev
|PA
|HR
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|2014
|17
|Rockies
|FRk
|273
|0
|17
|33
|.263
|.327
|.325
|2015
|18
|Rockies
|FRk
|258
|2
|16
|25
|.300
|.380
|.395
|2016
|19
|Grand Junction
|Rk
|304
|3
|23
|24
|.367
|.426
|.468
|2017
|20
|Asheville
|A
|351
|4
|18
|57
|.324
|.374
|.437
|All
|All
|All
|1186
|9
|74
|139
|.316
|.378
|.410
|FRk
|FRk
|FRk
|Minors
|531
|2
|33
|58
|.281
|.353
|.359
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 7/27/2017
Alejandro Requena
Position: Pitcher
Bats: Right • Throws: Right
6-2, 200lb
Born: November 29, 1996 in Villa de Cura, Venezuela
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Lev
|ERA
|GS
|IP
|ER
|HR9
|BB9
|SO9
|SO/W
|2014
|17
|Rockies
|FRk
|3.96
|5
|38.2
|17
|0.0
|2.1
|6.5
|3.11
|2015
|18
|Rockies
|FRk
|4.14
|11
|63.0
|29
|0.3
|1.7
|6.3
|3.67
|2016
|19
|Grand Junction
|Rk
|4.97
|13
|67.0
|37
|2.0
|2.6
|7.9
|3.11
|2017
|20
|Asheville
|A
|2.85
|19
|117.0
|37
|0.7
|1.9
|7.5
|3.88
|All
|All
|All
|3.78
|48
|285.2
|120
|0.8
|2.0
|7.2
|3.51
|FRk
|FRk
|FRk
|Minors
|4.07
|16
|101.2
|46
|0.2
|1.9
|6.4
|3.43
J.D. Hammer
Position: Pitcher
Bats: Right • Throws: Right
6-3, 215lb
Born: July 12, 1994 in Fort Collins, CO
Draft: Drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 24th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft from Marshall University (Huntington, WV)
School: Marshall University
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Lev
|ERA
|G
|IP
|H9
|HR9
|BB9
|SO9
|SO/W
|2016
|21
|Grand Junction
|Rk
|3.92
|27
|43.2
|9.9
|0.4
|2.3
|10.7
|4.73
|2017
|22
|2 Teams
|A-A+
|2.36
|36
|42.0
|5.8
|0.0
|3.0
|13.9
|4.64
|2017
|22
|Lancaster
|A+
|5.25
|12
|12.0
|7.5
|0.0
|6.8
|13.5
|2.00
|2017
|22
|Asheville
|A
|1.20
|24
|30.0
|5.1
|0.0
|1.5
|14.1
|9.40
|All
|All
|All
|3.15
|63
|85.2
|7.9
|0.2
|2.6
|12.3
|4.68
