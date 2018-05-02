Scott Kingery aiming for Friday return to Phillies' lineup

Phillies’ rookie Scott Kingery took a 98 mph fastball to his bicep on Tuesday night.

MIAMI — In the restless hours after a 98-mph fastball struck his right arm Tuesday night, Scott Kingery re-lived it by parking himself in front of a computer and watching the replay.

But here’s what really made the Phillies rookie wince: Hearing it.

“I mean, it kind of hit me and I was like in a little bit of a shock,” Kingery said Wednesday. “But in the video, it sounded like it hit bone. It echoes out there. It sounded a lot worse than it was.”

Fortunately for Kingery, the pitch from Miami Marlins reliever Tayron Guerrero hit only muscle. And although Kingery’s bruised biceps swelled up between the ninth and 10th innings, forcing him to exit an eventual 2-1 Phillies loss and keeping him out of the lineup here Wednesday night, it didn’t require an X-ray or send him to the disabled list.

In fact, with a compression sleeve helping to decrease the swelling, Kingery was able to swing a bat and make some throws from shortstop when he arrived at the ballpark. But manager Gabe Kapler elected to keep him on the bench (Kingery was likely available as a pinch-hitter) and use Thursday’s off day to maximize Kingery’s recovery time before Friday night’s opener of a three-game series in Washington.

With shortstop J.P. Crawford on the disabled list with a strained right forearm, infielder Pedro Florimon got the start at shortstop.

“I think the off day will be huge to just be able to not do anything, let it rest a little bit,” Kingery said. “I think I should be good to go by the first game in D.C.”

Kingery, who made the team after a stellar spring training in which he signed a six-year, $24 million contract, is batting .217 with a .277 on-base percentage, eight doubles and two home runs in 92 at-bats. He has only one extra-base hit in his last 14 games.

Stick with Nick

Never mind that outfielder Nick Williams was out of the lineup for the eighth time in nine games or that he has clearly fallen behind rightfielder Aaron Altherr on the Phillies’ depth chart, Kapler reiterated that he believes the 24-year-old can still benefit from a reserve role in the big leagues rather than playing everyday in triple A.

“I personally think right now he’s learning a lot every day,” Kapler said. “He’s learning a lot about how to come off the bench. He’s learning a lot about how to prepare. He’s learning a lot about how to be professional and how to be an exceptional teammate. And those are important lessons for that mid-20s outfielder. There’s development happening.”

Extra bases

Centerfielder Odubel Herrera ran his on-base streak to 32 consecutive games after getting hit by a pitch in the first inning. … Righthanders Mark Leiter Jr. (forearm) and Jerad Eickhoff (upper back) are scheduled for their next live batting practice sessions on Thursday and Friday, respectively. … This weekend’s series in Washington will be punctuated Sunday by a matchup of the last two NL Cy Young Award winners: Phillies righthander Jake Arrieta (3-1, 3.49 ERA) vs. Nationals righthander Max Scherzer (6-1, 1.79).