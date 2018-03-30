Sixers' Ben Simmons shows support for March for our Lives: 'I don't believe anyone should have to worry about somebody coming in and shooting up a place'

Sixers' Ben Simmons shows support for March for our Lives: 'I don't believe anyone should have to worry about somebody coming in and shooting up a place' Mar 24

Scott Kingery gets first career hit in Phillies-Braves game Mar 30

Phillies Scott Kingery prepares to bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during a spring training game at the Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, FL on Friday, March 2, 2018.

Scott Kingery didn’t waste much time getting his first big-league milestone.

The Phillies’ rookie infielder needed just two at-bats to get his first career hit, a single up the middle off Braves’ pitcher Mike Foltynewicz in the top of the fourth inning.

Scott Kingery's first MLB hit is a line smash back up the middle. The first of many, Scott, the first of many. pic.twitter.com/56sovD6ktj — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 31, 2018

Kingery, nickamed “Scotty Jetpacks” got to second on a wild pitch, then made it to third on an errant throw to second.

Kingery signed a six-year, $24 million contract during spring training with options for 2024, 2025, and 2026.

