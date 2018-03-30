Scott Kingery gets first career hit in Phillies-Braves game

Scott Kingery didn’t waste much time getting his first big-league milestone.
The Phillies’ rookie infielder needed just two at-bats to get his first career hit, a single up the middle off Braves’ pitcher Mike Foltynewicz in the top of the fourth inning.
Scott Kingery's first MLB hit is a line smash back up the middle.
The first of many, Scott, the first of many. pic.twitter.com/56sovD6ktj
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 31, 2018
Kingery, nickamed “Scotty Jetpacks” got to second on a wild pitch, then made it to third on an errant throw to second.
Kingery signed a six-year, $24 million contract during spring training with options for 2024, 2025, and 2026.
