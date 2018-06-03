Scott Kingery looks good at shortstop, but he'll soon be bouncing around again

Scott Kingery looks good at shortstop, but he'll soon be bouncing around again Jun 2

Phillies finally score, thanks to an Arrieta homer, but get swept by Giants

Phillies finally score, thanks to an Arrieta homer, but get swept by Giants Jun 3

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta walks back to the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Giants during the third inning.

SAN FRANCISCO — Gorkys Hernandez, the eighth hitter in the Giants lineup, picked himself off the ground Sunday afternoon and dusted the dirt off his uniform after Jake Arrieta threw a 93-mph sinker that just missed the hitter’s chin.

Arrieta, who had faced the minimum of 16 batters up to that point, waited for a new ball as the tide of a 6-1 loss to the Giants was about to turn. The scare seemed to awaken the Giants. Hernandez dropped a single to center and pinch-hitter Alen Hanson followed with an infield single. A rally that seemed to come out of nowhere was underway. It was capped by Andrew McCutchen’s three-run homer.

The five-run sixth inning spoiled Arrieta’s afternoon after he cruised through the first five innings. And it put the Phillies into a four-run hole that felt insurmountable with their offensive struggles. Their lone run up to that point was Arrieta’s leadoff homer in the third. Arrieta, who allowed five runs on eight hits in six innings, couldn’t do it all.

A position player did not score a run in the three-game sweep and the offense has now been shut out for 29 straight innings (except for Arrieta). The Phillies can only hope that they left their slump in San Francisco as they fly Sunday night to Chicago for a three-game set at Wrigley Field.

They managed just 15 hits in three games against the Giants and combined to go 0 for 17 with runners in scoring position. The Phils struck out 11 times on Sunday and left eight runners on base. Odubel Herrera and Carlos Santana reached base to start the eighth, but the next three hitters went down easy. The Phillies offense is in trouble.