Rhys Hoskins, equipped with new helmet, homers for Phillies in return from disabled list

Sporting his new protective helmet, Rhys Hoskins homered in his return to the Phillies lineup against the Brewers on Saturday.

At about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Rhys Hoskins walked through the Phillies’ clubhouse wearing a batting helmet that featured protective flaps on both sides.

Hoskins looked like a cross between a NASCAR driver and a “Jetsons” character.

But the custom-designed helmet enabled Hoskins to play only 11 days after fouling off a pitch and fracturing his jaw. The Phillies reinstated him from the disabled list, and in his second at-bat, he smashed a three-run home run against Milwaukee Brewers lefty Brent Suter.

“Completely normal,” Hoskins said of how he felt with the double-flap helmet. “It was good. Just another normal day at the ballpark. Looked a little different, but that’s about it.”

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler credited clubhouse manager Phil Sheridan with procuring a helmet from the manufacturer that met Hoskins’ needs. Hoskins needed the flaps to shield his face without obscuring his vision at the plate when he attempts to look downward.

“Quite honestly, the way they were able to lower [the flap], I can’t even see the one on the left side,” Hoskins said. “I can’t see the one on the right side either, obviously. They did a good job.”

Apart from the injury, which occurred May 28 at Dodger Stadium, Hoskins struggled last month, going 14 for 87 (.161) with six doubles, two homers, 32 strikeouts and a .551 OPS in 100 plate appearances.

With two hits in Saturday’s 12-3 loss, Hoskins’ June is off to a better start.

“I said this during May, pretty much for the whole time I felt pretty good,” Hoskins said. “The results weren’t there, obviously. But for the most part, my swing felt good. It’s a lot of the same stuff. The home run, the other hit dropped, I would say it’s a good start.”

To open a roster spot for Hoskins, the Phillies placed outfielder Dylan Cozens on the disabled list with a left quadriceps strain.

Caught in the Act

The Brewers’ four-run sixth-inning rally began when Jorge Alfaro was called for catcher’s interference, allowing Ryan Braun to reach base. It marked the second time in three games that a Phillies catcher has interfered with a swing, with Andrew Knapp committing the offense Thursday in Chicago.

Based on what he’s able to see from the dugout, Kapler said he doesn’t believe Alfaro and Knapp are positioned too close to the plate. But he intends to review video with coaches Dusty Wathan, Craig Driver and Bob Stumpo to get a closer look and instruct the catchers accordingly.

“Sometimes it has to do with the opposing batter’s swing and how he lays the bat in the zone. This is not always about the catchers,” Kapler said. “It’s something that we want to pay some attention to.”

Sixto on the shelf

Top prospect Sixto Sanchez went on the disabled list at high-A Clearwater because of what Phillies director of player development Joe Jordan described as inflammation in the right elbow.

Sanchez underwent an MRI exam, the results of which have led the Phillies to believe the injury isn’t serious. But Jordan said the 19-year-old righthander will be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks.

“We’ll let it calm down and see where it goes from there,” Jordan said. “We’re going to be cautious.”

Although Sanchez is among the handful of the youngest players in the Florida State League, the 19-year-old righthander has been one of its best pitchers. He has a 2.51 ERA, 45 strikeouts and 11 walks in 46 2/3 innings over eight starts. In his last four starts, he has given up two earned runs and fanned 29 batters in 25 2/3 innings, including a 10-strikeout game May 25 and seven shutout innings June 3.

Extra bases

Third baseman Maikel Franco likely would’ve been in the lineup against a lefthanded pitcher but didn’t start because he felt ill. J.P. Crawford took Franco’s place and drew praise for his defense from Kapler. Franco flew out to center field as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning. … The Phillies will honor the 1993 NL champion team before Sunday’s 1:35 p.m. game.