Phillies injury updates: Rhys Hoskins could return Saturday; Jerad Eickhoff doesn't have TOS

Rhys Hoskins, left, and Jerad Eickhoff talk in the clubhouse as Phillies meet with the media at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA earlier this year.

The final hurdle to Rhys Hoskins’ return from the disabled list could be the protective helmet that was en route Friday afternoon to Citizens Bank Park.

Hoskins is “pretty hopeful” that he can return Saturday, which would his first eligible day to return from the disabled list after fracturing his jaw last week in Los Angeles. Manager Gabe Kapler said a return is “not out of the question.”

Hoskin ran the bases, worked in the outfield, and took batting practice on the field before Friday’s game with Milwaukee. He had a follow-up appointment Friday morning with the team’s oral surgeon and everything checked out OK. Hoskins wore a helmet Friday with a protective flap covering the left side of his face, similar to one worn this season by Nick Williams. Hoskins is awaiting for a custom-helmet that has flaps on both sides.

“Because the fracture is on the right side of my face, the doctor’s not really worried about what’s going on at home plate, it’s more about when I run the bases,” Hoskins said.

Good news for Eickhoff

Jerad Eickhoff, who has yet to pitch this season, traveled the country for the last week in hopes of discovering the root of the numbness in his fingers. He met with multiple specialists, underwent tests, and MRI. And now, it seems like the righthander has some good news. Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said the team has ruled out Eickhoff having thoracic outlet syndrome, which would have required surgery to remove a rib and sidelined Eickhoff for at least the rest of this season.

“We don’t quite know exactly what it is yet, but he met with a specialist today to try to pinpoint what’s going on,” Klentak said. “So far, I would view it as a positive and we’ve ruled out a lot of bad stuff.”