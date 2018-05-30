Rhys Hoskins has a fractured jaw, likely headed to the disabled list

Pedro Florimon lands on DL after trying to play with a broken foot May 30

Phillies leftfielder Rhys Hoskins was hit in the face by a foul ball during the ninth inning of a baseball game against Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

LOS ANGELES – Rhys Hoskins, on the penultimate day of the roughest month of his career, learned Wednesday that he is likely headed to the disabled list with a fractured jaw.

Hoskins was cleared to play on Tuesday after being hit Monday night in the mouth by his own foul tip. He hit a pinch-hit double Tuesday night, but a post-game test revealed that he had a fracture. He will meet with a specialist Thursday in Philadelphia before the Phillies ultimately decide to place him on the DL.

Hoskins went just 14 for 87 this month in 100 plate appearances after starting the season with a torrid April. He could miss several weeks if the fracture requires surgery.