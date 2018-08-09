Phillies to wear nicknames on jerseys for Players Weekend: Find who's called 'Big Fudge,' 'Big Fella' and 'Bigger Fella'

Rhys Hoskins will be “Big Fella” and Tommy Hunter “Bigger Fella” when Major League Baseball rolls out its Players Weekend jerseys for next weekend’s games.
It’s the second year all 30 teams will wear the jerseys.
The Phillies will wear theirs against the Mets, including during next Sunday’s game in Williamsport. The uniforms are bright red pullover jerseys with neon-blue sleeves and the Phillies script across the chest. The Phillies wore cream-colored uniforms last year.
Here’s a look at the nicknames the players chose:
Jorge Alfaro: El Oso
Victor Arano: El Wey
Jake Arrieta: Snake
Asdrubal Cabrera: Chiquitin
J.P. Crawford: Craw
Austin Davis: Big Fudge
Seranthony Dominguez: Sir Anthony
Zach Eflin: Ef
Maikel Franco: Compa F
Luis Garcia: Compa G
Cesar Hernandez: Cesita
Odubel Herrera: Torito
Rhys Hoskins: Big Fella
Tommy Hunter: Bigger Fella
Scott Kingery: Jetpax
Andrew Knapp: Knapp Time
Aaron Loup: Wolf
Aaron Nola: Nols
Roman Quinn: Rome
Carlos Santana: Slamtana
Vince Velasquez: Vicente
Nick Williams: Nicky Dubs