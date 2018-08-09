After loss, Phillies have two tough matchups in Arizona | Extra Innings

After loss, Phillies have two tough matchups in Arizona | Extra Innings Aug 7

Phillies to wear nicknames on jerseys for Players Weekend: Find who's called 'Big Fudge,' 'Big Fella' and 'Bigger Fella'

Phillies to wear nicknames on jerseys for Players Weekend: Find who's called 'Big Fudge,' 'Big Fella' and 'Bigger Fella' Aug 9

More by Matt Breen

Matt Breen covers the Phillies and other sports .

Next weekend, you’ll be calling Rhys Hoskins “Big Fella.”

Rhys Hoskins will be “Big Fella” and Tommy Hunter “Bigger Fella” when Major League Baseball rolls out its Players Weekend jerseys for next weekend’s games.

It’s the second year all 30 teams will wear the jerseys.

The Phillies will wear theirs against the Mets, including during next Sunday’s game in Williamsport. The uniforms are bright red pullover jerseys with neon-blue sleeves and the Phillies script across the chest. The Phillies wore cream-colored uniforms last year.

Here’s a look at the nicknames the players chose:

Jorge Alfaro: El Oso

Victor Arano: El Wey

Jake Arrieta: Snake

Asdrubal Cabrera: Chiquitin

J.P. Crawford: Craw

Austin Davis: Big Fudge

Seranthony Dominguez: Sir Anthony

Zach Eflin: Ef

Maikel Franco: Compa F

Luis Garcia: Compa G

Cesar Hernandez: Cesita

Odubel Herrera: Torito

Rhys Hoskins: Big Fella

Tommy Hunter: Bigger Fella

Scott Kingery: Jetpax

Andrew Knapp: Knapp Time

Aaron Loup: Wolf

Aaron Nola: Nols

Roman Quinn: Rome

Carlos Santana: Slamtana

Vince Velasquez: Vicente

Nick Williams: Nicky Dubs