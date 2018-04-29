Phillies place J.P. Crawford on disabled list, call up Jesmuel Valentin

The Phillies placed J.P. Crawford on the disabled list Sunday morning and awaited MRI results to determine the severity of the shortstop’s strained right forearm.

Crawford left Saturday night’s game after feeling his arm go numb when he made a relay throw to third base. He said his arm had been bothering him for a couple days. Crawford was replaced on the roster by Jesmuel Valentin, who has transitioned into a utility role. The Phillies selected Valentin over Roman Quinn because of Valentin’s ability to handle shortstop and switch-hit. It is expected that Scott Kingery will handle the majority of shortstop reps while Crawford is out.

Crawford’s injury could come at a good time. He had just four hits in his last 24 at-bats with one walk and 10 strikeouts. His trademark plate discipline is missing. His defense was also slumping. Perhaps a disabled list stint could double as a chance for him to reset his season.

“I think he was already trending up,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “I think his swings were starting to get more consistent and more aggressive and I think we saw yesterday, and the day prior, that the defense was a little more aggressive, too. Even the relay throw. I think the play that he made to his right, dives to his right, gets up quickly, kind of weird looking the way the ball came out of his hand – that was a pretty athletic play and it was very aggressive. So a lot of what J.P. has been doing over the last 48 hours-plus has been pretty aggressive so he’s trending up. I see it as a possibility that the reset button, the time down, could make him feel better overall. I don’t know exactly how he was feeling physically prior to this throw but certainly, this could be a good sign for him.”