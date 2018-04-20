Odubel Herrera leads Phillies to win over Pirates

Phillies shortstop J.P. Crawford tries to turn two during the Phillies 2-1 win over the Pirates on Friday.

Odubel Herrera slid headfirst into third base, helmet covering his eyes, and slapped the bag with his right hand.

For anyone unfamiliar with Herrera histrionics, it was a sign that things were going well for the Phillies.

Herrera delivered the difference-making hit — a triple in the eighth inning — Friday night in the Phillies’ 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was the Phils’ seventh win in eight games at Citizens Bank Park this season, their best home start since they went 7-1 in the first eight games at Veterans Stadium in 1981.

”You can definitely feel a different vibe,” Herrera said. “I don’t know what it is, but from spring training, we’ve been feeling that way. There’s chemistry in the clubhouse. We all help each other and support each other and that’s really what you want in a winning team.”

After seven innings in which neither team generated much offense in bone-chilling cold and blustery wind, Herrera sliced a ball down the right-field line against Pirates reliever George Kontos. Cesar Hernandez, who led off the inning with a double, scored easily from third base while Herrera dashed around the bases.

Three weeks ago, Herrera wasn’t in the lineup on Opening Day, with manager Gabe Kapler citing matchups as a reason to keep him on the bench. But the dynamic centerfielder has reemerged as nothing less than the Phillies’ catalyst, batting in the No. 3 spot in a lineup that has hit just enough to support a starting rotation that has been consistently strong.

“Cesar was at second, and I knew we had to find a way to bring him home,” Herrera said. “That’s exactly what I did.”

Hernandez, meanwhile, has been what Kapler described as “an absolute rock” atop the Phillies’ lineup. Despite the presence of rookie phenom Scott Kingery on the roster, Hernandez has started all but one game and has played a solid second base. Before he set the table for the winning rally, he ranged into the hole to make a play on a grounder up the middle in the seventh.

Ben Lively took his turn in that rotation Friday night and turned in his best outing in four starts this season. Lively held the Pirates to one run on a sixth-inning sacrifice fly. He gave up five hits and three walks and was the beneficiary of slick defense. First baseman Carlos Santana made a leaping grab of a Josh Bell line drive in the fifth inning.

Phillies starters have allowed three runs or fewer in 10 consecutive games and have a collective 3.05 ERA, best in the National League.

