Pedro Florimon lands on DL after trying to play with a broken foot May 30

Phillies inifelder Pedro Florimon will be on the disabled list with a broken foot.

LOS ANGELES – Pedro Florimon swatted a foul ball off his cleat Monday night and dropped to the dirt. He did not know it then, but his right foot was broken. The foul ball fractured a bone near his big toe. He was in pain, but the Phillies utility man told the team’s trainers that he could still hit.

Florimon picked himself off the ground and finished the at-bat, popped up and hobbled to first base. Gabe Kapler called Florimon a “warrior” after the 31-year old chose to play with a broken foot.

“I don’t know,” Florimon said when asked to explain how he continued his at-bat despite the injury.

The Phillies will place Florimon on the disabled list Wednesday and promote someone from triple A. Their options are limited. They will likely add a non-roster veteran from the IronPigs. J.P. Crawford began a rehab assignment Tuesday night with high-A Clearwater and it would be a surprise if the Phillies pushed him straight to the majors.

“I think a lot of guys are giving him a hug because we know that he’s really posted for us,” Kapler said. “He’s been a really good bench player for us.”

Florimon’s foot was in a protective boot after the game. He will find out Wednesday if the injury requires surgery. It is the second-straight season Florimon suffered a freak injury after he fractured his ankle last year stepping on first base.

“It’s the life, you know,” Florimon said. “One way or another, you have to continue. Hopefully, I’ll be ready soon.”