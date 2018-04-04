Phillies say Pat Neshek's MRI shows no serious damage, return 'couple more weeks' away

NEW YORK – Pat Neshek’s MRI Tuesday on his right shoulder showed no serious damage, the Phillies said, and the reliever will remain sidelined for a “couple more weeks.”
The Phillies said Neshek has inflammation in his shoulder and “there doesn’t appear to be a serious injury.” He was placed on the disabled list after feeling discomfort in his shoulder before the first game of the season. Neshek said he never felt pain in the back of his shoulder and was afraid it might be something serious. His MRI results bring some relief.
Mark Leiter Jr. rejoined the Phillies on Wednesday after having an ultrasound on his right arm. His exam was “normal,” the team said, and Leiter will likely begin throwing during the upcoming homestand. He has been sidelined since spring training with a strained right flexor pronator. The Phillies expect the reliever to return in early May.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.