Phillies say Pat Neshek's MRI shows no serious damage, return 'couple more weeks' away

Phillies’ reliever Pat Neshek could return to the Phillies in a “couple of weeks” after his MRI results showed no serious damage.
by , Staff Writer @matt_breen | mbreen@phillynews.com
Matt Breen

Staff Writer

Matt Breen covers the Phillies and other sports. 

NEW YORK – Pat Neshek’s MRI Tuesday on his right shoulder showed no serious damage, the Phillies said, and the reliever will remain sidelined for a “couple more weeks.”

The Phillies said Neshek has inflammation in his shoulder and “there doesn’t appear to be a serious injury.” He was placed on the disabled list after feeling discomfort in his shoulder before the first game of the season. Neshek said he never felt pain in the back of his shoulder and was afraid it might be something serious. His MRI results bring some relief.

Mark Leiter Jr. rejoined the Phillies on Wednesday after having an ultrasound on his right arm. His exam was “normal,” the team said, and Leiter will likely begin throwing during the upcoming homestand. He has been sidelined since spring training with a strained right flexor pronator. The Phillies expect the reliever to return in early May.

Published: | Updated:
