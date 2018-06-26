Phillies reliever Pat Neshek makes second rehab appearance, pitching an inning at Reading

It took him three years to win the starting QB job, and Temple's Frank Nutile doesn't plan to give it up

READING – Phillies righthander Pat Neshek, sidelined all season with a forearm injury, made his second rehab appearance Tuesday for double-A Reading in a game against the Erie Seawolves at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Pitching in the eighth inning, Neshek allowed one run on two hits, although a play that was ruled a triple should have been caught. He struck out one.

Neshek threw 16 pitches, 10 for strikes.

“I think I am going to need one more [rehab appearance] and then I am going to be pretty close, but that was a big step for me, how I felt physically out there,” Neshek said. “I felt really good.”

He threw mainly between 87 and 88 mph, and topped out at 89 mph.

“I would like to see my velo [velocity] come up a little more,” he said.

On Saturday, for the first time since spring training, Neshek pitched in a game, when he threw a scoreless inning for high-A Clearwater. He faced three batters and struck out two.

#Phillies reliever Pat Neshek gives his reaction after his second rehab appearance, 1 inning and 16 pitches for Reading on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/pqb4prb2vB — Marc Narducci (@sjnard) June 27, 2018

He said 16 pitches on Tuesday was a good total for him.

“They were going to take me [out] once I got past 17, so they wouldn’t let me start another guy, so it ended at 16. That was a good number; that is what we were shooting for.”

He said that he would like to be sharper for his next appearance. Neshek said he isn’t sure when that will be and said much will depend on how he feels Wednesday.

Last season, Neshek was an all-star selection for the Phillies before being traded to the Colorado Rockies in late July. He had a 1.12 ERA in 43 appearances for the Phillies.

He rejoined the Phillies in the offseason, signing a two-year free agent contract for $16 million.