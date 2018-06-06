Phillies wrap up 2018 MLB draft with Day 3 picks | Live updates

Matt Vierling fell in the draft because he struggled with a wooden bat during his college years, but the Phillies were impressed with his recent workout with the team.

The Phillies will wrap up the 2018 MLB draft on Wednesday, when they make 30 more selections during Rounds 11 through 40.

The Phillies drafted seven players on Tuesday after selecting slugger Alec Bohm with Monday night’s third overall pick. The team is particularly intrigued by Notre Dame’s Matt Vierling, who they think can climb quickly to the majors.

The Phillies will wrap up the 2018 MLB draft on Wednesday, when they make 30 more selections during Rounds 11 through 40.

Round 11, pick 317: RHP Jack Perkins, Stetson University

The Phillies started Day 3 the same way they had started Day 2, by drafting a college righthander. Perkins made 16 starts for Stetson and registered a 2.34 ERA in 103 2/3 innings. Perkins, who will turn 21 in August, struck out 214 and walked just 61 over the last two seasons in 203 1/3 innings. He spent last summer in the Cape Cod League, but struggled with a 5.93 ERA in seven starts.

Round 12, pick 347: RHP James McArthur, Ole Miss

McArthur, a junior, was the No. 3 starter for the Rebels. He had a 4.48 ERA in 16 starts with 58 strikeouts and 38 walks in 66 1/3 innings. Opponents batted .239 against McArthur, whose 6-foot-7 frame makes him an appealing pick here. He had some success on Cape Cod, registering a 3.00 ERA last summer in eight starts. His father, Gregory, pitched for four seasons in Baltimore’s minor-league system.

Round 13, pick 377: SS Jose Mercado, Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy

The Phillies drafted a high school player from Puerto Rico for the second straight day. The 18-year-old Mercado is committed to play at Stephen F. Austin and projects to be a speedy, top-of-the-lineup infielder.

Round 14, pick 407: C Jesse Wilkening, Nebraska

Wilkening hit .310 as a junior with a 1.033 OPS in 199 at-bats. His nine homers were the second most on the Huskers, and he struck out 36 times with 24 walks. The 5-foot-10 200-pounder had a .970 fielding percentage behind the plate and made the All Big-Ten second team. He was on the watch list for the past two seasons for the Johnny Bench Award, given annually to college baseball’s top catcher.

Round 15, pick 437: RHP Daniel Carpenter, Martin Luther King (Calif.) High

Carpenter was a catcher until shifting to the mound last year after he grew seven inches. Now 6-foot-6, Carpenter throws a low-90s fastball, which could improve as he learns to pitch with his new height. Carpenter is committed to play at Central Arizona College, a junior college.

Round 16, pick 467: RHP Tyler McKay, Howard College

McKay transferred to Howard, a junior college in Texas, after spending a season in the Kansas State bullpen. The 6-foot-6, 180-pounder started 12 games at Howard and had a 5.06 ERA but struck out 11.53 batters per nine innings. Overall, he struck out 82 batters with 20 walks in 64 innings. He throws with a three-quarter delivery and pairs his low-90s fastball with a slider.

Round 17, pick 497: LHP Keylan Killgore, Wichita State

The Phillies went back to Wichita State to draft a teammate of first-round pick Alec Bohm. Killgore made all but one of his 24 appearances this season out of the Shockers bullpen. The lefthander struck out 40 and walked 19 in 39 innings with a 2.54 ERA. The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder was a redshirt sophomore this season.

Round 18, pick : 3B Matt Kroon, Oklahoma State

The Phillies drafted Kroon in last year’s 30th round but he decided to go to Oklahoma State, where he batted .303 with a .974 OPS in 211 at-bats. Last month, he was voted as the Big 12’s newcomer of the year. His father, Marc, pitched parts of four seasons in the majors and for six years in Japan. Kroon arrived at Oklahoma State after starting his career at Oregon and transferring to Central Arizona, the junior college to which 15th rounder Daniel Carpenter is committed.

Kroon attended the same high school — Scottsdale, Arizona’s Horizon High — as former Phillies first baseman Tommy Joseph.

Round 19, pick 557: RHP Mark Potter, College of Central Florida

Potter had a 4.07 ERA in 18 appearances as he worked mostly as a starter in his first year at the junior college. The righthander struck out 72 batters and walked 27 in 77.1 innings. He began his college career at Jacksonville State, where he split his time between the rotation and the bullpen.

Round 20, pick 587: 3B Connor Litton, East Carolina

Litton batted .285 with .462 slugging percentage in 221 at-bats in his first season at East Carolina. Litton went to high school at Southern Fulton High in Fulton County, just north of the Pennsylvania’s border with Maryland. The third baseman spent the previous two seasons at Cowley County Junior College, which he helped lead to a third-place finish at last year’s Junior College World Series. He batted .358 in his two seasons at Cowley.

