MLB draft: Six prospects the Phillies could pick at No. 3

Casey Mize, a pitcher at Auburn, is considered the top pick in the draft. If the Tigers or Giants don’t grab him with the first two picks, he could fall to the Phillies at No. 3.

The Phillies will have several options Monday night when it’s their turn to make the third overall pick in baseball’s annual amateur draft. Here’s an alphabetical look at some players who have been on their radar:

Joey Bart, catcher, Georgia Tech

Eleven years after Matt Wieters and 24 years after Jason Varitek, Bart will be the next Georgia Tech catcher to go in the first round. Known for his power at the plate, he has improved his defense over the past three years in college. The Giants, who have the No. 2 overall pick, have been linked to Bart as an eventual successor to Buster Posey.

Alec Bohm, third baseman, Wichita State

With 27 home runs over the past two seasons, there is no doubting Bohm’s power from the right side of the plate. He also struck out only 28 times in 224 at-bats this season. But the many critics of his defense believe he will wind up at first base.

Jonathan India, third baseman, Florida

Initially viewed as an alternative to Bohm, his 18-homer junior season — after notching two hits in the clinching game of the College World Series as a sophomore — might even vault him over his fellow third baseman.

Nick Madrigal, second baseman, Oregon State

Get ready for the comparisons to Dustin Pedroia and Jose Altuve. Madrigal is 5-foot-7 with bat-to-ball ability that resulted in more walks (54) than strikeouts (35) in three collegiate seasons. Many scouts believe he’s the best pure hitter in the draft. But is he too similar, in both stature and position, to the Phillies’ Scott Kingery?

Casey Mize, righthanded pitcher, Auburn

It’s doubtful Mize will be available to the Phillies. He’s the consensus first overall pick, and if the Tigers don’t take him, the Giants likely will scoop him up at No. 2 overall. But if by some chance Mize — and his fastball-slider-splitter combination — slips to them, the Phillies will be ready to pounce.

Brady Singer, righthanded pitcher, Florida

A dominant junior season (11-1, 2.25 ERA, 98 strikeouts, 19 walks in 95 innings) earned Singer the nod as Baseball America’s Player of the Year. It also cemented his stock near the top of every team’s draft board.

