Phillies minor league report: Mickey Moniak triples in Clearwater win

Mickey Moniak tripled in the high-A Clearwater’s win over Lakeland, and low-A Lakewood made a four-run comeback in the ninth against Delmarva.

Here’s a rundown of the Phillies’ farm system for Monday.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Syracuse 9, Lehigh Valley 4: RH Drew Anderson gave up a grand slam and a solo home run in the fourth inning, and the IronPigs couldn’t recover in a series-opening loss to the Chiefs.

Anderson (L, 5-3) was tagged for six earned runs off seven hits total and two walks. He struck out one.

After Syracuse loaded the bases via a walk and back-to-back singles, 1B Chris Dominguez cleared them off with a shot to right. Then, CF Andrew Stevenson added another run with his second homer of the year.

Anderson’s night was over after 3 2/3 innings when he walked his last batter.

1B-2B Trevor Plouffe hit a solo shot in the second – his 10th of the season — and RF Joey Meneses hit a two-run home run in the third for his 15th of the year.

The IronPigs (47-35) will look to rebound Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. in the second of a four-game series against the visiting Chiefs (35-47).

BOX SCORE

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Hartford 6, Reading 5: The Fightin Phils jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first three innings, but surrendered six runs over the last six in a loss to the Yard Goats.

3B Zach Green hit a two-run double in the first and LF Cornelius Randolph, who went 2-for-3 at the plate, followed up with an RBI single to jump-start Reading’s offense.

But after tacking on two more runs in the second and third via RBI doubles from 2B Drew Stankiewicz and C Deivi Grullon, Reading’s bats went silent. Hartford’s were just starting to wake up.

RH Connor Seabold gave up a two-run homer to Hartford 2B Ryan Metzler in the fourth and a solo shot to SS Brendan Rodgers in the fifth. After the Phillies’ 2017 third-round pick pitched one more scoreless frame to finish his start with six innings, the Yard Goats tagged the Fightin Phils’ bullpen for a run each in the seventh, eighth, and ninth to complete the comeback.

Reading (36-46) will be back in action against Hartford (41-40) Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOX SCORE

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A ADV)

Clearwater 7, Lakeland 3: CF Mickey Moniak went 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI, and a run scored in the Threshers’ series-opening win over the Flying Tigers.

Moniak came up with his triple in the fifth when he hit a fly ball to center, then scored DH Edgar Cabral’s double to left in the next at-bat.

In the first, with the bases loaded, Moniak hit a sacrifice fly to left to bring SS Arquimedes Gamboa home from third.

LF Luke Williams went 3-for-5, driving in a run with a base hit to right in the fourth.

RH Adonis Medina pitched six innings to earn the win (8-2). The 21-year old threw 102 pitches, striking out nine and allowing three earned runs off five hits (two home runs) and a walk.

Clearwater (40-39) and Lakeland (44-36) will return to action Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. to wrap up the second of a quick two-game series.

BOX SCORE

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood 4, Delmarva 3: Down three in the bottom of the ninth, the BlueClaws rallied for four runs and a walk-off win against the visiting Shorebirds.

Delmarva lefthander Cameron Ming came back out for the ninth after pitching a scoreless eighth and gave up a single to 1B Jake Scheiner and back-to-back to RBI doubles to SS Nick Maton and 2B Daniel Brito.

Ming struck out two in the process, but was pulled for righthander Timothy Naughton, who couldn’t register the final out.

Naughton walked LF Matt Vierling and DH Colby Fitch in consecutive at-bats to load the bases, then 3B Jose Antequera completed Lakewood’s comeback with a two-run single to right.

LH David Parkinson pitched six innings in the start, allowing all three of the Shorebirds’ runs. RH Luis Cedeno pitched two scoreless innings in relief, and RH Connor Brogdon recorded the win (3-2) with a shutout ninth.

The BlueClaws (49-31) will conclude their four-game series with Delmarva (41-38) Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

BOX SCORE

NY-PENN LEAGUE (A SHORT)

Auburn 5, Williamsport 3 (F/7): 3B Alec Bohm went 2-for-4 and drove in a run, but the Crosscutters dropped the second of a three-game series to the Doubledays in a game that was called after seven innings due to rain.

The Phillies’ first-round pick in last month’s draft is hitting .200 after eight games in single-A short season.

RH Jack Perkins, an 11th-round pick, pitched two innings in the start, allowing an earned run off three hits. He struck out four.

RH Juan Escorcia was charged with the loss (0-2) and a blown save (1) after allowing three runs across the final three innings.

Having lost the first two, Williamsport (7-9) will look to salvage a win out the series in the finale Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

BOX SCORE