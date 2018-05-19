Phillies minor league report: Joey Meneses' hot streak continues in IronPigs win

Cole Irvin, pictured at spring training back in March, threw six shutout innings in triple-A Lehigh Valley’s 5-0 over Syracuse on Saturday.

Triple-A Lehigh Valley and low-A Lakewood managed shutout victories, while rain altered the schedules for double-A Reading and high-A Clearwater.

Here’s a rundown of the Phillies’ farm teams for Saturday…

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 5, Syracuse 0: Joey Meneses’ hot streak showed no signs of slowing down.

The IronPigs first baseman went 3-for-4 at the plate, falling just a single short of the cycle in Lehigh Valley’s shutout of the Chiefs.

Meneses hit an RBI triple in the first, a double to lead off the fourth, and a two-run homer in the sixth. He extended his hit streak to six games, and has hit a home run in each of the last four.

Meneses, who is now batting .372 with a 1.086 OPS for the season, also has multiple hits in five of his last eight games.

LH Cole Irvin (W, 4-1) allowed six hits and a walk in six innings. The Phillies’ 2016 fifth-round pick threw 94 pitches and struck out six.

LH Zac Curtis struck out two in 1 1/3 innings of relief, and RH Jake Thompson (S, 1) struck out three after taking over with one out in the eighth.

The IronPigs (22-17) will look to complete a sweep of Syracuse (19-20) in the series finale Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley 100 102 001 — 5 9 2

Syracuse 000 000 000 — 0 7 0

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Reading at Erie (ppd.): Saturday’s matchup was rained out, so the Fightin Phils (14-23) will play the SeaWolves (16-23) in a doubleheader on Sunday.

Game 1 is set for a 12:35 p.m. start. LH JoJo Romero (0-4, 6.38 ERA) will take the mound against Erie RH Spencer Turnbull (2-3, 4.11).

RH Franklyn Kilome (1-1, 5.87) will take on SeaWolves RH Kyle Funkhouser (0-3, 4.91) in Game 2.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Clearwater 0, Florida 0 (susp., 5 inn.): Rain suspended Saturday’s game in the top of the sixth with no score.

Play will resume Sunday at 11 a.m., then the Threshers (16-25) and Fire Frogs (16-23) will play their scheduled series finale.

LH Bailey Falter, a fifth-round pick by the Phillies in the 2015 draft, allowed four hits through five innings and struck out two.

He threw 63 pitches before play was stopped.

DH Austin Listi and 1B Darick Hall were each 1-for-2 at the plate.

Clearwater 000 00 — 0 2 0

Florida 000 00 — 0 4 0

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood 3, Greensboro 0: LH Kyle Young threw five scoreless innings, and RH Connor Brogdon and LH Kyle Dohy combined to keep the Grasshoppers off the board in the last four to lead the BlueClaws in a shutout win.

LF Jake Scheiner hit a solo home run in the second — his fifth of the year — and C Rodolfo Duran doubled and eventually scored in the sixth.

Lakewood (22-17) will play Greensboro (16-21) in a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1:00 p.m. as a makeup of Friday’s postponement.

Lakewood 110 001 000 — 3 12 1

Greensboro 000 000 000 — 0 6 0