Phillies minor league report: Cole Irvin, Jojo Romero, Will Stewart have solid outings

Lefthander Jojo Romero pitched eight innings of one-run ball in Reading’s 3-1 win over Trenton Wednesday.

The IronPigs, Fightin Phils, Threshers, and BlueClaws were all in action Wednesday.

Here’s how the Phillies’ farm teams fared…

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 0: RF Dylan Cozens hit a solo home run and LH Cole Irvin fell an out shy of a complete game to lead the IronPigs in a shutout of the Knights.

Irvin, the Phillies’ 2016 fifth-round draft pick, pitched 8 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out six and allowing just four hits and a walk to improve to 6-1 on the season.

LF Danny Ortiz, 1-for-4, hit a two-run double in the third, and drove in another run in the seventh when he grounded out to first with 2B Alexi Amarista at third. Cozens, 1-for-3, capped off the offense’s night with a solo shot to left in the eighth, good for his 10th home run of the season.

RH Yacksel Rios came in to record the final out. He needed only one pitch to force the Knights’ Jake Elmore into a ground out.

Lehigh Valley (29-22) will wrap up its three-game series with Charlotte (21-31) Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

BOX SCORE

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Reading 3, Trenton 1: C Deivi Grullon and 3B Damek Tomscha each hit solo home runs to lead the Fightin Phils past the Thunder.

Grullon, 1-for-3, hit his 10th homer of the year in the fifth to tie the game, 1-1. Then, in the seventh, Tomscha, 2-for-3, broke the tie with his eighth home run of the season.

LH JoJo Romero (W, 3-4) had a strong start, allowing just five hits and striking out seven through eight innings. Romero’s lone run allowed came off a solo shot from Trenton’s Zack Zehner in the fourth.

RH Edgar Garcia pitched a scoreless ninth, earning all three of his outs via strikeouts, to collect his fifth save of the year.

The Fightins (21-29) will conclude their three-game series against Trenton (32-20) Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

BOX SCORE

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Fort Myers 6, Clearwater 3: Connor Seabold was tagged for four runs as the Threshers dropped the second of a three-game series to the Miracle.

The 22-year old righthander gave up a run on back-to-back doubles from Fort Myers’ Jaylin Davis and Travis Blankenhorn in the second, but steadied and kept the Miracle off the board until the sixth.

CF Jimmy Kerrigan homered off Seabold to lead off the inning, then DH Taylor Grzelakowski hit a two-run double four at-bats later.

Seabold (L, 1-4) lasted 5 2/3 innings, throwing 88 pitches. He struck out three and allowed a total of seven hits.

LF Adam Haseley singled, advanced to third on a Darick Hall double, then scored on a wild pitch in the third inning. The Phillies’ 2017 first-round pick went 1-for-4 at the plate Wednesday.

DH Austin Listi, 1-for-4, hit a two-run single in the sixth, and CF Mickey Moniak went 3-for-5 with a double in the ninth.

After losing Wednesday and 8-1 in the series opener to the Miracle (20-28) on Tuesday, the Threshers (19-29) will look to avoid the sweep in their 7:00 p.m. series finale on Thursday.

BOX SCORE

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood 3, Greensboro 0: Will Stewart allowed just three hits en route to a complete game shutout of the Grasshoppers.

Stewart, a 20th-round pick by the Phillies in the 2015 draft, threw 98 pitches and recorded 10 strikeouts in his longest outing of the season.

The lefthander improved to 5-0 and lowered his ERA to 1.23 through nine starts for the BlueClaws

2B Daniel Brito doubled to right in the top of the second, moving 1B Quincy Nieporte up to third. Then C Gregori Rivero grounded out to third, allowing Nieporte to score. Brito came home in the following at-bat thanks to a single from LF Josh Stephen.

CF Kevin Markham singled to lead off the eighth, and 3B Jake Scheiner drove him home with a double to left.

Lakewood (31-21) also defeated Greensboro (23-27), 5-1, in the series opener on Tuesday, so the BlueClaws will be aiming for the sweep when they wrap up their three-game set Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

BOX SCORE