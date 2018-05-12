Phillies minor league roundup: IronPigs win sixth straight in pitcher's duel

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 1, Buffalo 0: A costly error resulted in a run in the 6th, tipping a pitcher’s duel and the game to the IronPigs, who won their sixth straight.

After picking up only the team’s third hit, 2B Alexi Amarista would come all the way around to score on a bad throw to first the next at-bat.

That unearned run was just what starter Cole Irvin (3-1) needed for the advantage. The lefty struck out eight over seven innings while allowing two hits for the victory.

LHP Hoby Milner came in to hold the lead in the eighth and RH Pedro Beato recorded his 11th save.

The Bisons’ RH Justin Dillon (0-1) suffered the loss, despite setting down 10 batters and giving up just three hits through six.’

Lehigh Valley can go for the four-game sweep Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Altoona at Reading, ppd.: Rain postponed Saturday night’s game, the third of four between the teams.

Sunday’s contest remains a 2:15 p.m. single game. The rainout will be made up with a doubleheader on July 20 at 5:35 p.m.

Reading and Altoona have each taken a game in the current series.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Clearwater 7, Daytona 1: LHP Bailey Falter, 2015 5th round pick, continued his hot start with a two-hit gem that helped rout the Tortugas and take the series.

Improving to 4-0 (six starts, 1.83 ERA), Falter struck out a season-high 11 over 6 2/3 innings. The lone run allowed was unearned and he did not walk a batter.

The Threshers (15-21) racked up nine hits but all coming as single-base knocks, including six in a second-inning rally.

LF Adam Haseley finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs while DH Edgar Cabral (2 for 3) had two runs scored.

RHP Mark Leiter Jr. tossed 2 1/3 innings of rehab work, now reaching 6 1/3 scoreless in three appearances with the single-A affiliate.

Clearwater returns to action Monday night at 7 p.m. against visiting Palm Beach.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

West Virginia 4, Lakewood 2: A three-spot in the first inning on starting RHP Connor Brogdon proved too large a deficit for the BlueClaws (19-16) in the opener of a four-game set.

Brogdon, who fell to 1-2, would allow just those three runs in five innings of work, with five hits and five strikeouts.

First baseman Quincy Nieporte put Lakewood on the board in the fifth with a solo homer to left. He added a double on a 3-for-4 night. 2B Daniel Brito’s (2 for 4) double in the seventh was the team’s other extra-base hit.

The series continues Sunday at 1:05 p.m.