Friday's minor league report: Pullin and Quinn triple, Cozens homers in IronPigs win

Dylan Cozens, pictured in spring training, homered in triple A Lehigh Valley’s 9-5 win over Richmond Friday night.

The IronPigs, Fightin Phils, Threshers, and BlueClaws were all in action Friday night. Here’s how the Phillies’ minor league affiliates fared:

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 9, Louisville 5: LF Andrew Pullin hit a two-run triple in the fourth, and the IronPigs (4-3) took the second of a four-game series against the visiting Bats.

Pullin’s triple highlighted a four-run inning from the IronPigs, one that included an RBI single from SS Jesmuel Valentin in the previous at-bat, and another single from 1B Joey Meneses that sent Pullin home.

Pullin, who went 2 for 4, brought in another run in the seventh with a single that scored 3B Mitch Walding from third.

RF Dylan Cozens, 3 for 5, hit a two-run homer in the fifth. CF Roman Quinn, 1 for 5, tripled in the sixth and was sent home on a sacrifice fly to left by 2B Alexi Amarista.

RHP Tom Eshelman (W, 1-1) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (all earned) on nine hits. He struck out eight for his first win of 2018.

The IronPigs can win the series against Louisville in the third game Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Richmond 3, Reading 1: LHP JoJo Romero surrendered three earned runs, and the Fightin Phils (3-5) couldn’t manage a comeback in a series-opening loss to the Flying Squirrels.

Romero (L, 0-2), a 2016 fourth-round Phillies draft pick, gave up two runs in the third and a solo home run in the fifth. He lasted five innings, allowing four hits, before RHP Edgar Garcia came on in relief.

C Austin Bossart notched Reading’s only run in the eighth with a solo homer.

The Fightins will remain in Richmond through the weekend. The second of their three-game series is Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Bradenton 4, Clearwater 3, F/10: 1B Darick Hall homered twice, but the Threshers (1-8) lost their seventh straight after Bradenton’s Adrian Valerio knocked in the deciding run in the 10th with a single that deflected off SS Arquimedes Gambora and into center field.

With Clearwater down, 2-0, in the seventh, Hall hit a solo shot to right-center, and DH Austin Listi followed up with a solo homer in the next at-bat to tie the game.

LHP Jeff Singer, called on to close out the ninth, surrendered the go-ahead run to the Marauders on a wild pitch with one out and a man on third. But Hall hit another solo shot, this time to right, in the bottom frame to keep the Threshers alive.

Singer (L, 0-2) remained in the game for the 10th, striking out two in two innings of work. He allowed two runs (one earned), including the winning run, on three hits.

LHP McKenzie Mills, a 2014 18th-round draft pick by Washington, threw six innings, striking out four and allowing just one earned run on six hits in the start for Clearwater.

LF Adam Haseley went 1 for 4 at the plate, and CF Mickey Moniak went 1 for 5. Both players were selected No. 1 overall by the Phillies in the last two drafts.

Clearwater returns to action Saturday at 6:15 p.m. for the second of a three-game home series against Bradenton.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Delmarva 5, Lakewood 1: SS Nick Maton hit an RBI double in the fifth, but it was the only run the BlueClaws could generate in a 5-1 loss to the Shorebirds.

RHP Spencer Howard pitched five innings of one-run ball, allowing just four hits and striking out six. RHP Julian Garcia (L, 0-1) and LHP Zach Warren allowed two runs each in relief.

Lakewood will host Delmarva again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. for the third of a four-game series.

