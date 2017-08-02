Jorge Alfaro, Jose Taveras lead 'Pigs; Cornelius Randolph hits No. 11

Tuesday’s roundup of the Phillies minor-league affiliates.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

LEHIGH VALLEY 3, ROCHESTER 1 — 1B Rhys Hoskins (sacrifice fly) and C Jorge Alfaro (two singles) knocked in sixth-inning runs to break a 1-1 tie and lift the IronPigs (66-43) . . . LF Andrew Pullin had hit a second-inning solo homer to tie the game . . . CF Herlis Rodriguez singled, doubled and scored a run . . . RHP Jose Taveras (W, 1-0, 0.00) allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks and struck out eight over six innings in his AAA debut. Taveras, 23, is in his fourth season with the Phillies organization. All totaled, he’s 7-5 this year with a 2.41 ERA.

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

HARRISBURG 8, READING 7 — SS Malquin Canelo (three hits, two runs) had a two-run home run and and RBI single for Phillies (57-49) . . . CF Carlos Tocci added two hits and two RBI . . . 2B Angelo Mora had a single, triple and run scored.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

FORT MYERS 6, CLEARWATER 4 — 1B Zach Green (two hits) hit a two-run home run and LF Cornelius Randolph and DH Wilson Garcia (two runs) each added solo homers for the Threshers (20-19) . . . It was Randolph’s 11th homer of the season . . . Seranthony Dominguez (ND, 3-1, 2.49) struck out six in allowing one earned runs on three hits and two walks over five innings . . . Seth McGarry, acquired from the Pirates organization in the Joaquin Benoit deal, gave up three earned runs in one inning for the loss.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

LAKEWOOD 11, GREENSBORO 2 — 1B Austin Listi (four hits, four runs, double) hit solo homers in both the second and third innings for the BlueClaws (16-22) . . . DH Darick Hall hit a two-run home run to spark a six-run eighth . . . C Gregori Rivero (three hits, two runs) added a two-run home run in the ninth inning . . . RHP Alejandro Requena (W, 9-3, 2.78) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits over six innings. He struck out three and walked one.

NEW YORK-PENN LEAGUE (A)

WILLIAMSPORT 3, WEST VIRGINIA 2 — RF Jhailyn Ortiz had a seventh-inning RBI single and 3B Cole Stobbe followed with a two-run homer to lift the Crosscutters (22-17) . . . CF Adam Haseley had a single, double and scored a run . . . DH Luis Encarnacion had two hits.

GULF COAST LEAGUE (Rookie)

PHILLIES 10, BLUE JAYS 2 — DH Jake Holmes had a two-run home run and a solo homer among his three hits for the Phillies (18-11). He also walked twice and scored thrice . . . 1B Quincy Nieporte (two runs) added an eighth-inning grand slam . . . 2B Brayan Gonzalez doubled home a run and scored . . . LHP Manuel Silva (W, 4-0, 3.60) allowed one earned run on four hits (solo homer) over six innings. He struck out four and walked none.

