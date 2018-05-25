Phillies minor league roundup: Clearwater lifted by Mickey Moniak's two-run double

Phillies prospect Mickey Moniak greeting his teammates during a split-squad game in spring training.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 6, Pawtucket 4: The IronPigs (26-19) came from behind to stun the Red Sox in the series opener.

A two-run fifth inning put the visitors ahead for good after a 4-4 tie. 1B Joey Meneses (3-for-4) hit a solo homer to lead off the inning, and C Logan Moore (2-for-4) added an RBI single.

The first baseman and catcher earlier played a big part in Lehigh Valley’s rally from 3-0 down in the third. Moore had his first home run, a two-run shot. This was followed by a sac fly from Meneses, as well as a RBI single from RF Dylan Cozens (1-for-4).

LHP Cole Irvin won his fourth straight start, tossing six innings with four runs allowed on six hits and six strikeouts. Irvin (5-1, 3.17 ERA) settled in after giving up a three-run homer in the first.

The IronPigs continue the five-game set Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 4:05 p.m. Game 2 is a makeup of an April 6 postponement.

Lehigh Valley 004020000 — 10 0 0

Pawtucket 301000000 — 4 7 0

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Reading 12, Portland 5: The Fightin Phils (17-27) blew an early lead but poured it on late for the huge win.

After the Sea Dogs tied the game at 4-4 in the sixth, Reading plated eight runs over its final three at-bats.

RF Jan Hernandez hit a three-run home run to punctuate a four-run seventh inning. He finished 4-for-4 with three runs scored and fell a double short of a cycle.

3B Damek Tomscha and 2B Emmanuel Marrero added three hits each. Tomscha (2-run HR) went yard back to back with 1B Zach Green (solo HR) in the eighth inning.

A 2-0 lead went to the Fightin Phils after solo shots from C Deivi Grullon and Marrero in the second and third innings, respectively.

The victory went to starting LHP JoJo Romero (2-4, 5.55 ERA), who went six innings surrendering four runs (three earned).

Reading looks to make it four wins in a row following a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

Reading 011002431 — 12 15 2

Portland 000013010 — 5 11 1

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Clearwater 8, Palm Beach 1: CF Mickey Moniak’s two-run double put the Threshers (19-27) ahead in the first and they never lost that lead.

Moniak (2-for-4) was one of four Clearwater batters with at least two hits. DH Henri Lartigue finished 3-for-5 with a pair of triples, and 1B Darick Hall (2-for-4) and C Edgar Cabral (2-for-5) each doubled.

RHP Sixto Sanchez pulled his record even (3-3) with another dominant effort. The 19-year-old struck out a season-high 10 in six innings and allowed one run or fewer in a third straight start.

Game three of the four-game series is Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Clearwater 200100113 — 8 12 0

Palm Beach 00001000X —1 5 0

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Delmarva 3, Lakewood 0: The BlueClaws (25-21) struggled to generate scoring chances in the first of a five-game road set.

LHP Kyle Young suffered the loss (1-1) in a solid second start overall. He allowed two runs on just three hits in six innings, striking out six in back-to-back efforts.

3B Jake Scheiner went 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot.

Lakewood resumes action Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Lakwood 000000000 — 0 5 0

Delmarva 000000000 — 3 4 0