Phillies minor league roundup: Dylan Cozens, IronPigs bats go cold in second-straight loss

Dylan Cozens went 0 for 4 against the RailRiders on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 3, Lehigh Valley 1: 1B Joey Meneses’ fourth home run of the year putting the IronPigs on the board in the eight inning was one of only two hits for the team.

Lehigh Valley (20-16) has dropped back-to-back games after winning six straight coming into face Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Two home runs hurt RHP Enyel De Los Santos, who suffered his first loss (4-1, 1.41). He allowed three runs on five hits in six innings, striking out five.

The IronPigs couldn’t figure out RailRiders starter Chance Adams. The righty set down 10 batters in seven innings of one-hit ball.

2B Alex Amarista accounted for the visitors’ other hit, a single in the third.

CF Dylan Cozens (0-for-4) was down on strikes three times, and three others had at least two strikeouts.

Lehigh Valley seeks to salvage the finale of the three-game set Thursday at 10:35 a.m.

Lehigh Valley 000 000 010 — 1 2 1

Scranton/WB 020 100 00x — 3 6 0

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Reading 9, Portland 8: The Fightin Phils finished off the Sea Dogs in a game that picked up in the bottom of the ninth following suspended play on Tuesday.

RHP Seth McGarry allowed an unearned run in the ninth but managed to escape danger for his second save. The win went to Edgar Garcia (2-1), who tossed 1 1/3 scoreless out of the bullpen.

2B Brandon Bednar, C Austin Bossart, and CF Cord Sandberg each hit their second home runs of the season.

The contest was a makeup game from an April 29 postponement.

Reading 000 007 002 — 9 9 1

Portland 040 120 001 — 8 10 1

Portland 8, Reading 2: There wasn’t much that went right for the Fightin Phils in a messy second game of the day.

Portland put up a four-spot, all with two outs, on Reading (14-22) in the opening frame.

LHP Elniery Garcia fell to 0-4 after allowing six runs (two earned) over 4 2/3 innings.

Not much clicked at the plate for the home squad minus two early runs, one of which came on a second-inning blast from C Deivi Grullon.

1B Zach Green and RF Jan Hernandez each singled for the team’s other hits. Green brought in the first run for the Fightin Phils, scoring SS Malquin Canelo, who stole second after drawing a walk.

Reading returns to action Friday at 6:05 p.m. for the start of a four-game set at Erie.

Portland 401 012 000 — 8 13 1

Reading 110 000 000 — 2 3 3

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Palm Beach 5, Clearwater 2: The Cardinals got to starter Nick Fanti early in his league debut and the Threshers (16-23) could not work their way back.

The 21-year-old lefthander tossed four innings, surrendering four runs on six hits (two HR).

RF Jose Pujols had an RBI double in the fifth to get Clearwater started. He finished 2-for-4 with two strikeouts.

LF Adam Haseley (.258) and CF Mickey Moniak (.231) were each 1-for-4. Moniak scored the team’s first run.

The Threshers have a chance to swipe the last game of the series Thursday at 7 p.m. before hitting the road.

Palm Beach 112 001 000 — 5 10 0

Clearwater 000 020 000 — 2 6 0

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood was off Wednesday. The BlueClaws will resume play Thursday against Greensboro at 7 p.m. for the start of a four-game road series.