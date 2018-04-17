Phillies minor league report: Zach Eflin's good outing wasted by Lehigh Valley

Flyers penalize themselves in loss to Penguins in NHL playoffs

Rolling through Tuesday’s results for the Phillies minor-league affiliates.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Norfolk 6, Lehigh Valley 0: RHP Zach Eflin gave up two runs, one earned, in five innings but got no run support and took the loss.

Eflin tossed 94 pitches (57 strikes) and gave up four hits and two walks. He struck out three and fell to 2-1 on the season with a 1.69 ERA. RH reliever Ranfi Casimiro gave up four earned runs in 1 1/3 innings as his ERA ballooned to 7.11.

2B Alexi Amarista (.296) had two of the five hits for the IronPigs’ offense, which left 10 runners on base and went hitless in six at-bats with runners in scoring position. SS Dean Anna walked twice and singled to extend his hitting streak to six. Lehigh Valley fell to 6-5.

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Harrisburg 4, Reading 3: RF Jan Hernandez (.333) went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and CF Zach Coppola (.263) had two hits and a run scored in the losing cause.

RHP Harold Arauz gave up two runs and struck out six in five innings for the Fightins (4-8). He received a no-decision as Luke Leftwich gave up a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth.

Bryan Harper, Bryce’s brother, pitched a scoreless top of the ninth for the win.

Earlier Tuesday, Reading placed INF Brandon Bednar on the 7-Day DL with a lower back strain. INF Emmanuel Marrero was promoted from Class-A Williamsport to fill Bednar’s place on the roster.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Clearwater 9, Charlotte 4: C Henri Lartigue had three hits and RF Jose Pujols homered and knocked in three runs for the Threshers (3-9).

LF Adam Haseley (.244) went 2-for-5 and scored twice, but CF Mickey Moniak (.156) went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts to snap a modest five-game hitting streak.

LHP Bailey Falter allowed four runs, just one earned, in 5.1 innings for the win. He struck out five and walked none.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood 5, Greensboro 4 (10 Inn.): DH Colby Fitch (.294) ended a big night by singling in complimentary runner Nick Maton with the game-winner as the BlueClaws evened their record (6-6).

Fitch, a 13th-round pick out of Louisville in 2017, went 2-for-5 with a triple and three runs scored. CF Simon Muzziotti (.304) also had two hits. C Gregori Rivero (.067) snapped an 0-for-12 start to the season with a two-run homer.

LHP David Parkinson pitched five shutout innings for the second consecutive outing, but did not figure in the decision. Parkinson, a 12th-rounder out of Mississippi last year, gave up three hits and three walks and struck out five. RHP Addison Russ pitched two clutch perfect innings for the win.

