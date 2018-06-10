Phillies minor league report: Meneses, Irvin lead Lehigh Valley to series win

A handful of Phillies minor-league outfits were in action on Sunday.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 6, Charlotte 2: 1B Joey Meneses went yard twice and LH Cole Irvin continued to deal as the IronPigs (35-26) took the series.

The cleanup hitter’s first home run Sunday put Lehigh Valley ahead 2-0 in the opening frame. Then in the third inning, Meneses (2-for-4) hit another two-run shot, his 12th of the season.

On the hill, Irvin (W, 8-1) allowed two runs in seven innings and struck out five. The 24-year-old has earned a victory in each of his last seven starts, with two earned runs or fewer in six of those.

SS Dean Anna (1-for-5) had an RBI single in the fourth inning. C Logan Moore added two hits and scored a run.

The IronPigs begin a four-game home set with Toronto-affiliated Buffalo (29-25) on Monday at 7:05 p.m.

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Erie 6, Reading 0: The Fightin Phils (26-35) came out flat in the rubber match of the series, managing to get just one runner in scoring position.

Reading could not solve SeaWolves RH Spencer Turnbull, who went the distance with a four-hit gem and 11 strikeouts. SS Malquin Canelo, RF Jan Hernandez, C Austin Bossart and DH Jiandido Tromp each singled.

RH Franklyn Kilome was on the losing end (1-3) for the visitors, allowing only one run on five hits in six innings.

It was a worse afternoon for the bullpen. RH Seth McGarry gave up two runs on two hits in the seventh, while LH Tyler Gilbert was tagged for three runs (HR) an inning later.

Following an off day, the Fightin Phils welcome in Harrisburg (Washington affiliate) on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A ADV)

Charlotte 5, Clearwater 3: A five-run fifth inning was too much for the Threshers (27-34) to overcome, dropping the series to Charlotte.

After Clearwater took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from 3B Jose Gomez in the top half of the inning, the Stone Crabs answered back.

They put up all five runs and five hits on reliever Blake Quinn (L, 2-3), who did not record an out before being pulled. Starter Felix Paulino had given up just four hits through four innings heading into the frame.

The Threshers added a run in each of the next two innings, capped off by RF Luke Williams’ RBI double.

CF Adam Haseley had a base knock (1-for-4) to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.

Clearwater returns home Monday for the first of four with Tampa (34-29), the Yankees’ affiliate.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood 2, Greensboro 0: RF Jhailyn Ortiz went 3-for-5 with a home run and the BlueClaws (36-26) won the series.

With Lakewood ahead 1-0, Ortiz hit a solo shot in the fifth for some more insurance. But the pitching staff wouldn’t need much.

LH David Parkinson (W, 5-1) tossed five scoreless innings with three hits and struck out eight, combining with two relievers for the shutout. LH Zach Warren gave up two hits in 2 1-3 innings, and RH Addison Russ came in for the five-out save (12-12).

LF Jake Scheiner (2-for-4) had a first-inning RBI double in consecutive games. CF Kevin Markham added two hits from the leadoff spot.

Lakewood hosts Washington-affiliated Hagerstown (24-37) on Monday at 7:05 p.m., the opener of a four-game set.

