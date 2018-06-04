Phillies minor league report: Reading wins in walk-off fashion after 10 innings

Lefthander JoJo Romero, pictured in spring training, pitched five innings and singled in Double-A Reading’s walk-off win over Richmond on Monday.

Reading beat Richmond in walk-off fashion, Clearwater fell flat against Daytona, and the Dominican Summer League is underway.

Here’s a rundown of the Phillies’ farm system from Monday.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley will travel to Gwinnett to begin a three-game series with the Stripers Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

The IronPigs (30-25) will send lefthander Cole Irvin (6-1, 2.73 ERA) to the mound for Game 1. The 24-year old has won each of his last five starts, with his most recent being a 5-0 shutout of Charlotte on May 30, where he pitched 8 2/3 scoreless innings.

The Atlanta-affiliated Gwinnett (24-30) had yet to announce a starter as of Monday night.

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Reading 6, Richmond 5 (F/10): C Austin Bossart hit a line drive to center, scoring OF Jiandido Tromp from third and giving the Fightin Phils a walk-off win over the Flying Squirrels after 10 innings.

Tromp started the bottom half of the frame on second, then advanced to third on a ground ball single to second by 1B Darick Hall.

After 3B Brandon Bednar struck out, and pinch-hitter Zach Green was intentionally walked, Bossart stepped up to the plate to drive in the winning run.

Tromp, who went 2-for-5 at the plate Monday, also hit a two-run triple in the first, and scored on an earlier single from Hall (2-for-5) in the next at-bat to give Reading a 3-0 lead. Tromp knocked in another run in the seventh with an RBI single that scored CF Cord Sandberg (2-for-5), who reached base with a double two at-bats prior.

Bossart (2-for-4) doubled and was brought home on a single from starter JoJo Romero in the fourth, but Richmond was able to keep pace.

The Flying Squirrels recorded four earned runs off Romero, who pitched five innings and struck out three. The lefthander pitched to three batters in the sixth before getting pulled, walking both CF Ronnie Jebavy and 1B Jerry Sands, then giving up an RBI single to LF Dylan Davis.

Reading held a one-run lead in the ninth, but Richmond SS John Polonius hit a solo home run off RH Edgar Garcia with one out to tie the game, 5-5.

Garcia (W, 5-1, BS, 2), who was called in for the ninth, returned to the mound in the 10th and held Richmond scoreless.

With the win, the Fightins (24-31) split a four-game series with Richmond. They will travel to Altoona (26-26) Tuesday to begin a three-game series with the Pittsburgh-affiliated Curve.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Daytona 5, Clearwater 3: LH Bailey Falter (L, 4-2) surrendered four runs, and the Threshers were held scoreless through the last six innings in a loss to the Cincinnati-affiliated Tortugas.

Falter pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out five, but allowing six hits and four walks. He was tagged for three runs in the fourth when Daytona 1B Bruce Yari came up with a two-run double, followed by an RBI single from 2B Brantley Bell.

2B Raul Rivas tripled in the second and was brought home on a double from RF Jose Pujols. 3B Jose Gomez drove Pujols to the plate with an RBI single to left that put the Threshers up 2-0. Clearwater added another run in the third on an RBI single from 1B Austin Listi, but that would be it for the Threshers’ offense.

Daytona starter Wennington Romero (W, 6-1) pitched five innings. The lefthander allowed all three of Threshers’ runs, but kept them off the board in his final two innings.

LH Kevin Canelon, RH Aaron Fossas, and RH Ryan Hendrix (S, 4) combined to shut out Clearwater the rest of the way.

The Threshers (24-31) will return to action against Daytona (31-21) Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. for the second of a four-game series.

DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE

DSL Nationals 8, DSL Phillies Red 0: Cristian Hernandez (L, 0-1) was tagged for eight runs (four earned) in a loss to the Nationals. The 17-year-old righthander lasted just 3 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and striking out four.

The Phillies’ bats, meanwhile, were held to just two hits, each singles by RF Jefferson Encarnacion and LF Giuseppe Peguero.

DSL Phillies White 4, DSL Tigers 1 2: C Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in the seventh, sending the Phillies to a win over the Tigers.

3B Jevi Hernandez tripled on a fly ball to left in the second, then scored on LF Raymond Mora’s sacrifice fly to right.

RH Juan Geraldo pitched five scoreless innings in the start. The 16-year-old struck out four and allowed just three hits and a walk.

