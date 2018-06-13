Phillies minor league report: Walding completes IronPigs ninth-inning comeback

Mitch Walding, pictured here during a game in May, hit a two-run, walk-off single Wednesday.

Mitch Walding played hero for Lehigh Valley, and the Threshers and BlueClaws pulled one away from four-game sweeps.

Here’s a rundown of the Phillies’ farm system for Wednesday…

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 8, Buffalo 7: 3B Mitch Walding drove in the tying and winning runs with a two-out single as the IronPigs (37-28) rallied and walked off on Wednesday.

SS Dean Anna had an RBI single two batters prior in the ninth to bring Lehigh Valley, which split a four-game set, within a run.

Walding (2-for-4), DH Matt McBride (1-for-4), and RF Joey Meneses (1-for-2) each had two RBIs. McBride homered in the second inning.

The IronPigs led 5-1 entering the sixth, where the bullpen would run into trouble. Buffalo tallied five runs against LH Hoby Milner (3 ER, 1-3 IP) and RH Yacksel Rios (2 ER, 1 1-3 IP) in two innings.

RH Pedro Beato, who allowed another run in the ninth, was credited with the win (2-2).

Lehigh Valley remains home Thursday for the first of four with Pawtucket at 7:05 p.m.

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Harrisburg 5, Reading 3: C Austin Bossart’s three-run shot in the seventh inning made things interesting, but the Fightin Phils (26-37) struggled to muster much else at the plate in losing the series to the Senators (33-30).

The home run, the fourth of the year for Bossart (2-for-4), answered scoring from the visitors. Harrisburg had scored three runs in its half of the inning, coming via the long ball. The two homers went against righty reliever Edgar Garcia, who threw just the one frame in relief of starter Ranger Suarez.

In the losing effort, Suarez (2-3) allowed two runs on eight hits in six innings, both runs on RBI singles in the second. The lefthander gave up a season high in walks with four and tallied a season low in strikeouts with one.

Reading looks to spoil the sweep Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A ADV)

Clearwater 4, Tampa 3: The Threshers (30-34) went down two runs in the top of the eighth then stormed back for three in their next at-bat.

It was the second-consecutive victory of that score, as Clearwater won the series taking the first three of four games.

Two walks with the bases loaded knotted the game at 3-3, then a single by CF Adam Haseley brought in the winning run. After his hitting streak ended at 14 games Tuesday, Haseley responded by going 3-for-5.

RH JD Hammer earned the win (1-1) despite allowing the go-ahead runs. RH Ismael Cabrera had the final out in the ninth for the save.

Starter Mauricio Llovera tossed six innings, giving up just a solo homer and striking out nine.

3B Luke Williams (2-for-4) went yard to tie the game in the sixth inning.

The Threshers go for the sweep Thursday at 7 p.m.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood 6, Hagerstown 0: LH Will Stewart (W, 6-0) hurled seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and the bats backed him with 15 hits in the BlueClaws’ fifth straight win.

The 20-year-old struck out two and walked one, helping Lakewood (39-26) to take the series with the final of four remaining. Stewart lowered his ERA to 1.13 in the process; it hasn’t reached any higher than 2.05 (April 25) this season.

The BlueClaws jumped ahead early with two runs in the bottom of the first on RBI doubles by RF Jhailyn Ortiz and 3B Jake Scheiner. They would lead 5-0 through four innings.

DH Jesus Alastre and CF Kevin Markham each racked up a game-high three hits, with Alastre recording his first double in 10 games with the team. Scheiner added one more double as part of a 2-for-5 day.

A victory Thursday at 7:05 p.m. will secure the four-game sweep for Lakewood.

DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE

DSL Rangers 5, DSL Phillies White 1: RH Carlos Betancourt took the loss (0-1) with two runs in three innings as the Phillies struggled at the plate.

Betancourt, 17, also walked five and had a strikeout.

3B Juan Herrera (1-4) drove in the only run. 1B Cesar Rodriguez and RF Raymond Mora each went 2-for-4.

DSL Twins 8, DSL Phillies Red 7: A blown save for RH Luis Candelo meant the fifth straight loss for the Phillies. Candelo (L, 0-1, BS, 1) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in the ninth.

Starter Jose Palacio went 4 1-3 innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on seven hits.

C Freddy Francisco had a 3-for-5 day with two doubles. The 17-year-old also scored twice.

