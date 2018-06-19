Phillies minor league report: Reading sweeps doubleheader against Portland

Ranger Suarez pitched a complete game in the first half of double-A Reading’s doubleheader against Portland Tuesday.

Trevor Plouffe drove in four runs to lead the IronPigs past Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and the Fightin Phils swept a doubleheader.

Here’s a rundown of the Phillies’ farm system for Tuesday…

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 7, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5: DH Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the IronPigs (41-29) past the RailRiders in the first of a three-game series.

Plouffe hit a three-run double in the third and singled in the fifth. He drove in an additional run in the first when he grounded out with the bases loaded.

RH Enyel De Los Santos pitched four innings, allowing two runs off five hits and three walks. He threw 94 pitches and struck out four.

BOX SCORE

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Reading 7, Portland 1 (First Game, F/7): The Fightin Phils (28-40) scored five runs in the final inning to secure a win in the first game of a doubleheader against the Sea Dogs (26-42).

C Austin Bossart hit a two-run homer, and 1B Darick Hall and 3B Zach Green brought three runners across the plate with back-to-back doubles to put the game out of reach.

LH Ranger Suarez (W, 3-3) pitched all seven innings, holding Portland to just a run on five hits and two walks.

BOX SCORE

Reading 6, Portland 5 (Second Game, F/7): The Fightin Phils (29-40) scored four runs across the fifth and the sixth to come from behind and beat the Sea Dogs (26-43) in Game 2, completing the sweep of the doubleheader.

RF Jiandido Tromp singled on a ground ball to short to score SS Malquin Canelo from third. Then, with 1B Austin Listi batting and LF Cord Sandberg standing on second, Tromp helped to pull off a double steal to put runners at third and second.

Listi singled on a soft ground ball to first, allowing Sandberg to score, and Tromp later scored on a single to center from DH Darick Hall.

3B Zach Green hit a solo shot to right – his 11th of the year – to lead off the sixth and give Reading the lead.

BOX SCORE

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A ADV)

Clearwater 5, Bradenton 3: 3B Luke Williams crushed a three-run homer in the seventh, and the Threshers (32-35) tacked on two more runs in the eighth to take the second of a three-game series from the Marauders (34-30).

Williams, the Phillies’ third-round pick in 2015, went 3-for-4 and was responsible for the second of Clearwater’s additional runs in the eighth when he hit an RBI single to center. He has recorded at least two hits in each of the last four games, and has drove in a total of seven runs during that span.

2B Raul Rivas knocked in a run in the at-bat before with a base hit to left.

RH Adonis Medina (W, 7-2) pitched six innings of one-run ball in the start, striking out 10.

BOX SCORE

NY-PENN LEAGUE (A SHORT)

Williamsport 4, Auburn 0: RH Gustavo Armas pitched seven scoreless innings and RF Danny Mayer hit a two-run shot in the sixth to lead the Crosscutters (3-2) in a shutout of the Doubledays (2-3).

Armas threw 72 pitches, allowing just four hits and striking out seven.

BOX SCORE

DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE

DSL Tigers 5, DSL Phillies White 3: RH Alexis Herrera (L, 1-1) gave up three runs in the seventh and eighth as Tuesday’s contest against the Tigers (5-10) slipped away from the Phillies (6-9)

3B Jevi Hernandez went 3-for-4 at the plate, DH Cesar Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, and CF Mani Boekhoudt went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple.

BOX SCORE

DSL Phillies Red 3, DSL Nationals 2: DH Edward Barboza and LF Giuseppe Peguero each drove in a run in the seventh to keep the Phillies (4-11) ahead of the Nationals (10-5).

Barboza hit an RBI single to left, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error, then scored on Peguero’s sacrifice fly to center.

LH Yosmel Naranjo (W, 1-1), after surrending two runs in the top of the seventh, shutdown the Nationals in the eighth, and RH Alexis Araujo (S, 2) finished off the day with a scoreless ninth.

Naranjo took over in the sixth for LH starter Jose Palacio, who shut out the first five innings by allowing just four hits.

BOX SCORE