Phillies minor league report: Lehigh Valley stumbles, Jan Hernandez hits grand slam for Reading

It was a short outing for Tom Eshelman on Monday. The righthander pitched just two innings, allowing three runs, in Lehigh Valley’s 6-1 loss to Pawtucket.

The IronPigs, Fightins, and BlueClaws each wrapped up their respective series on Monday.

Here’s a recap…

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Pawtucket 6, Lehigh Valley 1: The IronPigs’ offense fell flat for the second straight game, scoring just a run in their series finale against the Red Sox.

3B Mitch Walding singled in the fourth to score CF Collin Cowgill from second, but Pawtucket starter Chandler Shepherd (W, 3-4) kept Lehigh Valley off the board the rest of the way.

The righthander, a 13th-round pick by Boston in the 2014 draft, threw seven innings of one-run ball, striking out six and allowing four hits and two walks. Relievers Robby Scott and Ryan Braiser combined to shut out Lehigh Valley for the final two frames.

Tom Eshelman’s start was done after two innings. The 23-year old righthander (L, 1-4) gave up three runs (two earned) off two hits and four walks. He struck out two.

The Red Sox scored another run off RH Mark Leiter Jr. in the fifth, and recorded two more off LH Zac Curtis in the seventh.

The IronPigs (28-21) took the series, winning the first three of what became a five-game set against Pawtucket (21-27), but will look to rebound from back-to-back losses when they return home to begin a three-game series against Charlotte (20-30, Chicago White Sox affiliate) Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley 000 100 000 — 1 6 2

Pawtucket 102 010 20x — 6 11 1

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Reading 8, Portland 3: CF Jan Hernandez hit a grand slam in the sixth to lead the Fightin Phils in a series-finale win over the Sea Dogs.

Hernandez, who went 3-for-5 at the plate Monday, also knocked in Reading’s first run of the game with a single to center that allowed 3B Zach Green to score from second.

Ranger Suarez evened his record at 2-2 in the start. The 22-year old lefthander threw 66 pitches across five innings, striking out five and allowing two runs off three hits.

With Monday’s win, the Fightins (20-28) took four of five against Portland (17-32), and will travel to Trenton (31-19, New York Yankees affiliate) next to open up a three-game series Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

Reading 000 104 012 — 8 13 0

Portland 002 000 010 — 3 5 2

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Clearwater (19-27) was off Monday after their doubleheader against Palm Beach on Sunday was rained out.

The Threshers will open up a three-game series Tuesday at home against Fort Myers (18-28, Minnesota affiliate).

First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. LH Bailey Falter (4-0, 1.60 ERA) will get the start for Clearwater against the Miracle RH Clarke Beeker (1-3, 2.93).

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood 9, Delmarva 8 (F/10): The BlueClaws scored three runs in the top of the 10th, and survived a Shorebirds rally in the next frame, to win their fourth straight.

DH Colby Fitch scored from third when C Rodolfo Duran grounded into a fielder’s choice, CF Kevin Markham brought Duran home with an RBI double to left, and LF Josh Stephen capped off Lakewood’s run with a single that allowed Markham to score.

Addison Russ, in the save situation, gave up an RBI double to Delmarva’s Ryan Ripken, then threw a wild pitch that let Seamus Curran score from third.

With one out and pinch-runner Branden Becker representing the tying run at third, Russ got RF Jaylen Ferguson to ground into a double play to short, ending the game and giving the righthander his 11th save of the season.

The BlueClaws (29-21) concluded a five-game series with Delmarva (29-21) and will return home Tuesday to start a three-game series with Greensboro (23-25, Miami affiliate) at 6:35 p.m.

Lakewood 122 100 000 3 — 9 12 2

Delmarva 300 000 030 2 — 8 12 0