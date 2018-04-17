Monday's minor league report: Walding, Cozens homer in Lehigh Valley win, Suarez dominant for Reading

Dylan Cozens, pictured in spring training, hit his third home run of the season in triple A Lehigh Valley’s 7-3 win over Norfolk Monday.

The IronPigs, Fightin Phils, and BlueClaws were all in action Monday night. Here’s how the Phillies’ minor league affiliates held up…

International League (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 7, Norfolk 3: DH Mitch Walding hit a two-run homer in the fourth and CF Dylan Cozens followed up with a three-run shot in the sixth to lead the IronPigs over the visiting Tides.

LF Andrew Pullin doubled in the second then reached home in the next at-bat thanks to two wild pitches by Norfolk starting righthander Jimmy Yacabonis. Walding brought in another run in the fifth on an RBI single that scored 3B Jesmuel Valentin.

RHP Jake Thompson lasted just three innings in the start for the IronPigs, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks. RHP Tyler Viza (W, 1-1) earned the win with one run allowed in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Lehigh Valley (6-4) and Norfolk (4-5) will meet again Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. for the second of a three-game series.

Eastern League (AA)

Reading 6, Harrisburg 0: LHP Ranger Suarez (W, 1-1) threw eight shutout innings, allowing six hits and recording 10 strikeouts.

3B Damek Tomscha hit a two-run double in the third, and 1B Kyle Martin hit a grand slam in the fifth to lead the Fightin Phils’ offense in a blowout of the host Senators.

Reading (4-7) and Harrisburg (4-5) will face off again Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the second of a four-game series.

South Atlantic League (A)

Greensboro 1, Lakewood 0: CF Simon Muzziotti managed Lakewood’s only hit with a single in the seventh as the BlueClaws were shutout by the visiting Grasshoppers.

RHP Connor Brogdon threw five shutout innings, striking out six and allowing just two hits. LHP Zach Warren (L,0-1) pitched 2 1/3 innings, and was charged with the game’s only run in the eighth. Warren gave up a single to Greensboro SS Marcos Rivera, struck out DH J.C. Milan, then walked C B.J. Lopez to put runners at first and second with one out.

Warren was pulled for RHP Luis Ramirez, who walked LF Zach Sullivan to load the bases in the next at-bat, then surrendered an RBI single to CF Aaron Knapp.

Greensboro starting righthander Edward Cabrera pitched six no-hit innings, striking out three and walking two. RHP Bryce Howe (W, 1-0) and RHP RJ Peace (S, 1) combined for the last three innings to complete the shutout.

Lakewood (5-6) and Greensboro (6-4) are back at it again Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. for the second of a three-game series.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.