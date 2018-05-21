Phillies minor league report: IronPigs homer four times to beat Rochester

Mitch Walding was one of four IronPigs to homer in Lehigh Valley’s 6-2 win over Rochester on Monday.

The IronPigs, Fightin Phils, and BlueClaws were all in action, while the Threshers were rained out.

Here’s what happened in the Phillies’ farm system on Monday…

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 6, Rochester 2: CF Collin Cowgill, DH Trevor Plouffe, C Nick Rickles, and 3B Mitch Walding each homered in the IronPigs’ series-opening win over the Red Wings.

Cowgill hit a two-run blast in the first for his third of the season, then Plouffe (1) and Rickles (3) followed up with solo shots in the fourth.

Walding capped off Lehigh Valley’s scoring for the night with one more solo home run in the seventh – his seventh of the year.

RH Drew Anderson (W, 1-0) pitched five innings of one-run ball in his second triple-A start. The 24-year old allowed three hits and three walks, and struck out five.

RH Jake Thompson pitched two innings, allowing a run off three hits and a walk, and RH Yacksel Rios held Rochester scoreless in the eighth and ninth, giving up just a hit.

The IronPigs (24-17), now winners of their last four, will face off against the Red Wings (21-17) again Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. for the second of a four-game series.

Rochester 100 001 000 — 2 7 0

Lehigh Valley 300 200 10x — 6 10 0

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Erie 4, Reading 3: C Jake Rogers, leading off the bottom of the ninth, sent a ball sailing over the right field wall to end Monday night’s series finale as a walk-off win for Erie.

RH Tyler Viza (L, 0-3) gave up the winning home run after being called in with one out in the eighth inning.

LH Elniery Garcia pitched 4 2/3 innings in the start for the Fightin Phils, allowing two runs (one earned) off five hits and two walks. He struck out two.

DH Damek Tomscha, who went 1-for-3 at the plate, drove in two runs with a single in the first and then a sacrifice fly in the third.

CF Jan Hernandez, 1-for-2 with two walks, also drove in a run in the third with an RBI single.

Reading (15-25) dropped two of three to Erie (18-24) with Monday’s loss. The Fightins will look to bounce back Tuesday when they return home to begin a three-game series with New Hampshire at 6:45 p.m.

Reading 102 000 000 — 3 6 1

Erie 001 101 001 — 4 8 1

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Clearwater at St. Lucie (ppd.): The Threshers will play a doubleheader on Tuesday after Monday’s scheduled matchup against the Mets was rained out.

RH Adonis Medina (3-2, 6.67 ERA) will start for the Threshers (16-25) in Game 1 at 4:00 p.m. RH Gary Cornish (1-2, 3.86) will take the mound for St. Lucie (17-20).

The Mets will be sending RH Justin Dunn (2-2, 2.15) to the mound for Game 2, but Clearwater did not have an announced starter as of Monday night.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood 2, Hagerstown 0: David Parkinson (W, 4-1) pitched seven shutout innings to lead the BlueClaws in a series-opening win over the Suns.

The lefthander, a 12th-round pick by the Phillies in last year’s draft, struck out nine and held Hagerstown to just one hit.

RH Addison Russ kept the last two innings scoreless to complete the shutout and record his eighth save of the season. He allowed two hits and struck out two.

SS Nick Maton hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third to give Lakewood a 1-0 lead. Then, in the seventh, C Gregori Rivero drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to center with the bases loaded.

The BlueClaws (23-19) will be back in action against the Suns (15-27) on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. for the second of a four-game series.

Hagerstown 000 000 000 — 0 3 1

Lakewood 001 000 10x — 2 7 0