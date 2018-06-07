Phillies minor league report: Enyel De Los Santos cruises in IronPigs win

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 7, Gwinnett 1: The IronPigs (33-25) scored in each of the first four innings to secure the three-game sweep.

A solo homer from RF Joey Meneses capped a three-run fourth, and marked a 7-0 lead. Meneses (2-for-5) plated Lehigh Valley’s first run as well, an RBI double to center.

C Nick Rickles (1-for-5) added an RBI double in the third and 2B Trevor Plouffe and 3B Mitch Walding each had a sac fly.

RHP Enyel De Los Santos (W, 6-3, 1.63) cruised through a season-high eight innings, scattering five hits and striking out seven. The lone blemish for the 22-year-old was a solo homer in the fifth. De Los Santos has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 11 starts this season, including three scoreless outings.

Winners of four straight, the IronPigs hold first place by three games in the International League North Division.

Lehigh Valley travels to face White Sox-affiliated Charlotte on Friday at 7:04 p.m.

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Altoona 1, Reading 0: A walk-off single sank the Fightin Phils (25-33) in a pitcher’s duel series finale.

The loss meant Reading dropped the final two of the three-game set.

After struggling against starting LHP Ranger Suarez, the Curve tagged RHP Edgar Garcia (L, 5-2) for three hits and the game’s only run.

Suarez had nothing to show for his two-hit gem over seven innings, with nine strikeouts recorded. The Fightins managed just four hits of their own in support.

C Austin Bossart had two of them, including a double.

Reading picks back up Friday with the start of a three-game road set against Erie, the Detroit affiliate, at 7:05 p.m.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A ADV)

Daytona 6, Clearwater 5: A two-run single in the ninth erased a top-of-the-inning lead and delivered a heartbreaking loss to the Threshers (26-32).

Clearwater took a 5-4 advantage in its half on a bases-loaded walk for 3B Jose Gomez (2-for-4).

But reliever JD Hammer (L, 0-1) could not close out the Tortugas. The righthander gave up two runs (one earned) in 1 2/3 innings of work.

The Threshers were ahead 4-1 before a tie in the seventh inning. 1B Austin Listi (2-for-2) led the way, homering in the first (solo) and fifth (2-R).

After a four-game split, Clearwater now faces Tampa Bay-affiliated Charlotte on Friday at 6:35 p.m.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Hagerstown 3, Lakewood 1: The BlueClaws (34-25) struck in the first, but couldn’t muster much else in a rubber-match loss.

After a two-out home run from RF Jhailyn Ortiz (1-for-4) in the first inning, Lakewood had just two more hits.

LH Kyle Young (L, 1-3, 2.45) dropped his third straight start, allowing three runs on six hits in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Three pitchers combined to shut down the BlueClaws, headed by reliever Andrew Lee (W, 2-0), who tossed 5 1/3 scoreless with eight strikeouts.

Lakewood will stay on the road at Greensboro (Miami affiliate) on Friday at 7:00 p.m. for the first of a three-game set.

DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE

DSL Phillies Red 4, DSL Yankees 1: 2B Victor Alfonso and 1B Ryan Asencio each went 2-for-4 as the Phillies rallied for their first win.

DSL Phillies White 6, DSL Brewers 4: 2B Luiggi Mujica had a game-high four hits and two RBIs for the Phillies (4-1).

