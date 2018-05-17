Phillies minor league report: IronPigs swept on walk-off bunt, BlueClaws rally in ninth

Tom Eshelman, pictured at spring training back in March, threw five innings in his start Thursday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He struck out two and allowed six hits and two earned runs in the no decision.

Three of the Phillies’ farm teams were in action Thursday while the club was on its way to a 6-2 win in St. Louis. Here’s how they fared…

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5, Lehigh Valley 4 (F/11): With a runner at third, the RailRiders’ Tyler Wade laid down a walk-off bunt to complete a sweep of the IronPigs.

DH Dean Anna tripled to lead off the game, then scored on LF Danny Ortiz’s ground out to second two at-bats later.

1B Joey Meneses, who went 2-for-4 at the plate, hit a solo home run in the fourth – his fifth of the season -and Ortiz knocked in another run in the eighth when he singled with runners at the corners to put the IronPigs up 4-2.

The lead wouldn’t last long.

RailRiders 1B Mike Ford hit a two-run homer off LH Austin Davis to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth, and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s pitching kept the IronPigs off the board until Wade brought home LF Zach Zehner for the winning run.

Davis, a 12th-round pick by the Phillies in 2014, completed the eighth after RH Jake Thompson gave up a single to C Kyle Higashioka to start off the inning. Davis was charged with a blown save.

RH Pedro Beato pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing two hits, and RH Jacob Waguespack (L,0-4) pitched the 10th and 11th.

RH Tom Eshelman pitched five innings in the start. He struck out two and allowed two runs off six hits.

Lehigh Valley (20-17) is off to Syracuse next for a three-game series with the Chiefs (Washington affiliate). Game 1 is Friday at 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley 110 100 010 00 —4 9 0

Scranton/WB 000 020 020 01 — 5 12 0

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

The Fightin Phils were off Thursday and will be in Erie Friday to begin a four-game series against the Seawolves (Detroit affiliate) at 6:05 p.m.

Reading (14-22) is 4-6 in its last 10 games and 5-9 on the road so far this season. Erie (15-23), meanwhile, is 5-5 in its last 10 and 4-11 at home.

The Seawolves will be sending RH Sandy Baez to the mound Friday night. The 24-year old is 0-2 with a 4.23 ERA, and has 30 strikeouts and 13 walks through seven starts.

The Fightin Phils had yet to announce a starter as of Thursday night.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Palm Beach 8, Clearwater 3: RH Mauricio Llovera was tagged for five runs in the fourth, and the Threshers dropped the series finale to the visiting Cardinals.

Llovera (L, 2-3) threw 64 pitches in 3 2/3 innings Thursday, and ran into little trouble through the first three innings. He was pulled in the fourth after giving up a double to 2B Jose Martinez just one at-bat after 1B Juan Yepez capped off the Cardinals’ rally with a three-run homer.

RF Adam Haseley went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Threshers, and 1B Darick Hall hit a solo home run – his 11th of the year – in the fourth.

Clearwater (16-24) will now go on the road for a three-game series against the Florida Fire Frogs (Atlanta affiliate) that begins Friday at 6:31 p.m.

Palm Beach 000 502 001 — 8 13 0

Clearwater 000 120 000 — 3 9 0

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood 4, Greensboro 1: 1B Gregori Rivero hit an RBI triple to kickstart a four-run rally in the ninth, and the BlueClaws took the series opener from the host Grasshoppers.

LH Will Stewart pitched six innings of one-run ball. He allowed five hits and struck out seven in the no decision.

LH Jonathan Hennigan, RH Julian Garcia (W, 1-1), and RH Addison Russ (S, 7) combined to shutout the last three innings.

The BlueClaws (21-17) will be back in action against the Miami affiliate Friday at 7:00 p.m. for Game 2 of a four-game series.

Lakewood 000 000 004 — 4 10 2

Greensboro 100 000 000 — 1 6 3