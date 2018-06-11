Phillies minor league report: Anderson, Lehigh Valley drop series opener to Buffalo

Drew Anderson, pictured in spring training back in March, had a rough outing Monday in Triple-A Lehigh Valley’s loss to Buffalo.

Drew Anderson and the IronPigs had a rough game, while the Threshers and BlueClaws cruised to series-opening wins.

Here’s a rundown of the Phillies’ farm system for Monday…

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 4: RH Drew Anderson (L, 2-2) was tagged for six runs over 2 2/3 innings, and the IronPigs dropped the first of a four-game series to the Bisons.

Buffalo (30-25) rallied for five runs in the third. 3B Jason Leblebijian hit a grand slam, then DH Darnell Sweeney followed up with a solo home run, ending Anderson’s start and putting Lehigh Valley (35-27) in an early 6-1 hole.

DH Trevor Plouffe homered twice – both solo shots in the second and then the ninth – and 3B Mitch Walding came up with another solo shot in the eighth. However, Buffalo gave itself enough of a cushion after collecting three more runs off of RH Jacob Waguespack in the fifth.

The IronPigs and Bison will face off again Tuesday in a doubleheader. Game 1 begins at 6:05 p.m.

BOX SCORE

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Reading was off Monday, and will begin a three-game series against Harrisburg on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. as part of a six-game homestand.

The Fightin Phils (26-35) are 4-6 so far in June, and have lost four of their last five.

LH Elniery Garcia (0-5, 5.12 ERA) will take the mound in the series opener, looking to register his first win of 2018.

The Senators (31-30) will start RH Kyle McGowin (2-1, 2.56).

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A ADV)

Clearwater 4, Tampa 1: RH Connor Seabold pitched a complete game, holding the Tarpons to three hits in the Threshers’ win.

The Phillies’ third-round draft pick in 2017 struck out nine and walked just one. Tampa’s Ryan Lidge was responsible for the lone run off Seabold (W, 3-4) with a solo homer in the sixth.

SS Arquimedes Gamboa (1-for-3), C Edgar Cabral (2-for-5), 2B Raul Rivas (2-for-4), and LF Grenny Cumana (2-for-4) each batted in a run for the Threshers.

Clearwater (28-34) and Tampa (34-30) will resume play Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in the second of a four-game series.

BOX SCORE

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood 4, Hagerstown 1: C Rodolfo Duran hit a three-run homer in the second and RH Andrew Brown (W, 2-0) allowed one hit in five innings to guide the BlueClaws to a win over the Suns.

SS Nick Maton added insurance with a solo home run of his own in the eighth.

Lakewood (37-26) will be back in action against Hagerstown (24-38) Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. for Game 2 of a four-game series.

BOX SCORE

DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE

DSL Rockies 9, DSL Phillies Red 4: LH Jordi Martinez made quick work of the first inning, but then struggled in the bottom of the second in the Phillies’ (1-7) loss to the Rockies (3-5). He loaded the bases, walked in a run, then hit the Rockies’ Welington Chal to bring another run across the plate.

Martinez was pulled with no outs, ending his day with only one inning officially recorded and three earned runs charged to him.

RH Wilberson Liendo (L, 1-1) allowed just a run off three hits and three walks in four innings, but RH Alejandro Martinez gave up a run and only managed an out in the sixth before RH Alexis Araujo was tagged for four runs across two innings.

SS Guarner Dipre hit a two-run homer in the fifth – his first of the season.

BOX SCORE

DSL Phillies White 3, DSL Cubs 2: RF Raymond Mora went 3-for-4 and scored twice in the Phillies’ (5-3) win over the Cubs (2-6).

RH Israel Puello (W, 1-0) pitched five innings, allowing two runs, both earned, off four hits and three walks.

RH Luis Pacheco pitched three scorelees innings in relief, surrendering just a hit, and LH Juan Miranda struck out two in a shutout ninth to earn the save (2).

BOX SCORE