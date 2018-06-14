Phillies minor league report: Mickey Moniak leads Clearwater in sweep of Tampa

Mickey Moniak, pictured with Low-A Lakewood last July, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in Clearwater’s 7-4 win against Tampa Thursday.

Mickey Moniak knocked in three runs for Clearwater, the IronPigs thrashed Pawtucket, and Reading was blown out by Harrisburg.

Here’s a rundown of the Phillies’ farm system for Thursday…

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 8, Pawtucket 1: The IronPigs brought home seven runs in the first two innings, and RH Ben Lively pitched seven innings of one-run ball to cruise to a series-opening win over the Red Sox.

SS Dean Anna (2-for-3), LF Ardon Chambers (2-for-2), and RF Danny Ortiz batted in two runs each. Lively (W, 2-2), meanwhile, threw 101 pitches, allowing six hits and striking out five.

Lehigh Valley (38-28) and Pawtucket (31-33) will return to action Friday at 7:05 p.m.

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Harrisburg 12, Reading 2: RH Harold Arauz was tagged for nine runs (seven earned) and the Fightin Phils couldn’t avoid the three-game sweep in a blowout loss to the Senators.

Arauz pitched 4 1/3 innings, running into trouble in the fifth when Harrisburg, highlighted by a two-run triple from 1B Drew Ward, rallied for six runs.

1B Kyle Martin went 2-for-4 with a double, and Arauz notched an RBI in the fourth with a ground ball single to Senators pitcher Jefry Rodriguez that allowed Martin and CF Jiandido Tromp to score.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A ADV)

Clearwater 7, Tampa 4: CF Mickey Moniak went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to lead the Threshers to a win and the completion of a four-game sweep of the Tarpons.

Moniak, the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2016, hit a two-run single in the first and an RBI double in the fifth. He singled again in the seventh with no one on, and later scored thanks to back-to-back base hits from C Henri Lartigue (3-for-4) and 2B Raul Rivas (1-for-4).

LH Nick Fanti pitched six innings to record the win (3-2). He held Tampa scoreless through five, but gave up a three-run homer to 1B Brandon Wagner in the sixth with two outs.

Fanti got the last out of the frame in the next at-bat, ending his start with three strikeouts and five hits and a walk allowed.

Clearwater (31-34) is off this weekend for the All-Star break, and will return to action Monday when the Threshers travel to Bradenton for a three-game series.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Hagerstown 7, Lakewood 6: 2B Daniel Brito hit a two-out single in the ninth down one, but the BlueClaws couldn’t capitalize and lost the series finale to the Suns.

The Suns (25-40) scored four runs off LH Kyle Young in the fifth, and Lakewood responded in the bottom frame with a five-run rally.

LF Jake Scheiner (1-for-4) hit a two-run single with one out and the bases loaded, then Brito brought another runner home with a two-out single to left two at-bats later. A wild pitch by Hagerstown reliever Sam Held advanced Scheiner to third and Brito to second, and both scored on a fielding by 2B Cole Freeman with C Rodolfo Duran at the plate.

RH Addison Russ (L, 5-2) allowed the deciding run to score in the ninth when SS Yasel Antuna hit a sacrifice fly to score 1B Jake Scudder.

The BlueClaws (39-27) will return home for the weekend, beginning a three-game series with Hickory Friday at 7:05 p.m.

DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE

DSL Phillies Red 6, DSL Mets1: 3B/SS Wilson Valdez and 2B Wilfredo Flores drove in two runs each in the Phillies’ (2-9) win over the Mets (4-7).

Valdez went 2-for-4 at the plate, and Flores went 1-for-3 with a double. RF Juan Carlos Smith (1-for-4) hit an RBI double in the eighth.

DSL Mets2 4, DSL Phillies White 1: The Phillies (5-6) were held to just four hits in a loss to the Mets (7-4).

2B Luiggi Mujica (1-for-3) drove in the Phillies’ lone run with a ground ball single to pitcher Hector Rodriguez, whose ensuing throwing error allowed CF Carlos Mendoza to score from first and for Mujica to advanced to third.

RH Engel Estevez (L, 1-2) pitched three innings, allowing all four of the Mets’ runs (three earned) off five hits and two walks.