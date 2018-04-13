Thursday's minor league report: Zach Eflin keeps steady while IronPigs pile on runs

Zach Eflin (pictured in spring training) threw six innings of one-run ball in triple A Lehigh Valley’s 13-1 win over Louisville Thursday night.

The IronPigs, Threshers, and BlueClaws each played their home opener Thursday night. Here is how the Phillies’ minor league affiliates held up…

International League (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 13, Louisville 1: 1B Matt McBride hit a two-run homer in the third and a grand slam in the eighth to lead the IronPigs in a blowout win over the Bats in their home opener.

LF Danny Ortiz went 3-for-4 at the plate, coming up with an RBI double in the first, a two-run single in the third, and then a two-run homer in the fourth to finish Thursday night with five RBIs.

SS Dean Anna (1-5) knocked in the game’s first run with a single to center in the bottom of the first after CF Roman Quinn stole second.

RHP Zach Eflin (W, 2-0), in his second start of the season, struck out five and allowed just a run off five hits in six innings. LHP Austin Davis struck out the side in the seventh, and RHP Tyler Viza threw two shutout innings to end the game.

The IronPigs (3-3) are back at it Friday at 7:05 p.m. for the second of a four-game series against Louisville.

Florida State League (A)

Jupiter 8, Clearwater 4: RHP Adonis Medina (L, 1-1) surrendered six runs (five earned) to the visiting Hammerheads off seven hits and two walks. His night was done after 2 2/3 innings, and the Threshers (1-7) dropped their sixth straight game.

LF Adam Haseley, who the Phillies picked first overall in the 2017 draft, doubled in the first, and was brought home on another double by 1B Darick Hall.

Hall, who went 2-for-4 at the plate, later hit a solo home run in the seventh. Haseley went 1-for-5.

Fellow first overall pick Mickey Moniak, who was selected by the Phillies in 2016, also went 1-for-5 with a ground-rule double in the fourth.

The Threshers will remain home to open a three-game series against Bradenton Friday at 6:15 p.m.

South Atlantic League (A)

Lakewood 2, Delmarva 0: LHP Will Stewart (W, 2-0) threw six shutout innings, allowing just four hits and striking out four, and 1B Quincy Nieporte hit a solo home run in the fourth to give the BlueClaws a win in their home opener.

3B Cole Stobbe scored from third in the fifth inning off a sacrifice fly to left by SS Dalton Guthrie.

LHP Jonathan Hennigan pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Stewart, and LHP Kyle Dohy and RHP Luis Ramirez combined to retire the side in the ninth to complete the shutout.

Lakewood (4-4) climbed to .500 with the win, and will face Delmarva again on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

