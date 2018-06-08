Phillies minor league report: Lehigh Valley wins behind lights-out bullpen

Zac Curtis and the IronPigs’ bullpen kept Charlotte off the board in Triple-A Lehigh Valley’s 2-1 win Friday.

Lehigh Valley’s bullpen shutdown Charlotte, Reading stumbled, and Clearwater piled on the runs.

Here’s a rundown of the Phillies’ farm system from Friday.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 2, Charlotte 1: LH Brandon Leibrandt allowed just a run in 4 2/3 innings, and the bullpen handled it from there in the IronPigs’ (34-25) a series-opening win over the Knights (26-34).

LH Tom Windle (W, 5-2), LH Zac Curtis, LH Austin Davis, and RH Pedro Beato combined to shutout the Knights, keeping them to only two hits in the last 4 1/3.

1B Joey Meneses went 1-for-4 at the plate, but his lone single in the third brought home the tying run.

2B Alexi Amarista, 1-for-2, doubled to left in the sixth, scoring LF Adron Chambers from second to give the IronPigs the lead.

Lehigh Valley and Charlotte will return to the diamond Saturday at 7:04 p.m. for Game 2 of a three-game series.

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Erie 6, Reading 4: RF Jan Hernandez hit a three-run homer in the third, and LF Cornelius Randolph scored off SS Heiker Meneses’ sacrifice fly in the fourth to tie the game, 4-4, but the SeaWolves (25-34) tacked on two runs in the eighth to stay ahead of the Fightin Phils (25-34).

Erie 1B Josh Lester tripled off RH Ranfi Casimiro (L, 2-2), then, after intentionally walking Kody Eaves, C Kade Scivicque and 2B Harold Castro hit back-to-back RBI singles.

RH Harold Arauz pitched six innings in the start, allowing four earned runs off six hits. He struck out seven.

The Fightins, having dropped three straight, will look to rebound Saturday at 7:05 p.m. in the second of a three-game series.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A ADV)

Clearwater 8, Charlotte 5: CF Adam Haseley went 2-for-5, driving in a run with an RBI single in the sixth, to help the Threshers (27-32) cruise to a win over the Stone Crabs (26-31).

Haseley’s single was part of a four-run rally, capped off by a two-run double from C Henri Lartigue, who went 2-for-4 at the plate Friday.

LF Luke Williams, 3-for-5, drove in two runs in the first with a bases-loaded single to center.

LH Nick Fanti (W, 2-2) pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and striking out seven.

RH Will Hibbs recorded two outs in the ninth, but gave up a grand slam to 3B Kevin Padlo that cut Clearwater’s lead to three. He was relieved by LH Aaron Brown, who needed just one pitch to record a one-out save.

The Threshers will be back in action against the Stone Crabs Saturday at 6:05 p.m. for the second of a three-game series.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Greensboro 7, Lakewood 2: RH Spencer Howard (L, 3-5) was tagged for five runs (three earned) in 4 2/3 innings in the BlueClaws’ (34-26) blowout loss to the Grasshoppers (29-29).

LF Kevin Markham hit an RBI double in the seventh, and RF Jhailyn Ortiz drove in a run with a single to center in the eighth.

Lakewood will look to bounce back Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in the second of a three-game series against Greensboro.

DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE

DSL Yankees 11, DSL Phillies Red 7: C Edward Barboza went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple in the ninth, and LF Juan Carlos Smith hit a two-run double in the fifth, but the Phillies couldn’t recover from the Yankees five-run second inning.

DSL Brewers 6, DSL Phillies White 1: The Phillies (4-2) were held to just five hits, while RH Engel Estevez was charged with four earned runs in a loss to the Brewers (4-2).

Estevez allowed run through the first five innings, but ran into trouble in the sixth when he loaded the bases and gave up a two-run double to the Brewers’ Jean Cruz. He was pulled for LH Sergio Sanchez, who let two more inherited runners cross the plate.

