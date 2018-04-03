Phillies get shut out by Matt Harvey and Mets

Rhys Hoskins (17) reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of the Phillies loss to the Mets on Tuesday.

NEW YORK — A tarp covered Citi Field until roughly 30 minutes before first pitch Tuesday after a chilling rainstorm hovered over Queens throughout the afternoon. It appeared for a time that the Phillies’ 2-0 loss to the Mets would not even be played, giving the Phils a third straight off day.

The storm moved on and the game was played, but the Phillies’ hitters still seemed to take the night off. They went 3 for 31 as they had little answer for Matt Harvey or the four relievers they faced. None of the three hits came in the same inning.

The Phillies started the second, third, fourth, sixth, and ninth innings with leadoff runners. And each of those rallies was quick to fade. Cesar Hernandez started the sixth with a bunt single and moved to second when Carlos Santana followed with a walk. But the runners would not move any farther. Aaron Altherr lined out, Rhys Hoskins whiffed, and Odubel Herrera swung foolishly at three curveballs from Jery Blevins, who was brought in to face Herrera.

Altherr started the ninth with a four-pitch walk and moved to third on a one-out single by Herrera. But that stalled, too. Scott Kingery popped up and Andrew Knapp grounded out. The Phillies left seven runners on base and went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. They struck out 11 times, three of which came from Jorge Alfaro.

Harvey dominated the Phillies for five innings, allowing one hit and no runs as he struck out five. The hardest hit balls off Harvey were two groundouts by Phillies pitcher Ben Lively. Although struggling, the Phillies were able to stay patient. They saw an average of 4.77 pitches per plate appearance and racked Harvey’s pitch count to 86. The Mets were forced to lift him and the Phillies had a chance to try their luck with the bullpen.

They were unable to provide any run support for Lively, who grinded into the sixth inning in his first start of the season. Both runs scored after a bad-luck defensive shift turned a would-be double play into a fielder’s choice. The Phillies, as they often do against lefthanded hitters, moved shortstop J.P. Crawford to where second baseman Cesar Hernandez usually stands and shaded Hernandez closer to first base.

The lefthanded Jay Bruce hit into the shift, grounding a ball to Crawford. But there was no one covering second and Crawford was forced to throw to first for just one out. The groundout likely would have yielded two outs had the Phillies been at normal double-play depth.

Yoenis Cespedes advanced to second and scored a batter later when Todd Frazier hit a double. Adrian Gonzalez then grounded out for what would have been the final out of the inning had the Phillies turned a double play. The inning rolled on and Travis d’Arnaud singled home Cespedes.

That was all Lively allowed as he kept the Phillies alive. The righthander allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five with one walk. He stranded five runners on base and navigated his way out of the third inning after starting the inning by giving up a single to Harvey and hitting the next batter.

Gabe Kapler turned to his bullpen after d’Arnaud’s RBI single. Yacksel Rios recorded the final out and four relievers — Yacksel Rios, Victor Arano, Hoby Milner, and Edubray Ramos — finished the rest of the way. The pitching, after two days off, showed up. It kept the Phillies in striking distance. But striking distance proved to be too far.

