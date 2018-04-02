Phillies-Mets game postponed

Gabe Kapler runs out of relief pitchers as Phillies get rocked by Braves

Ben Lively was scheduled to start the series opener against the Mets.

NEW YORK — The Phillies’ game against the Mets that was scheduled for tonight at Citi Field has been postponed because of snow. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader in July.

The postponement of the game, the opener of a three-game series here, could push Ben Lively back in the starting rotation. He was slated to start tonight, and the Phillies likely would want to keep Aaron Nola on his scheduled day and start him Tuesday.

The doubleheader will be on July 9 at 4:10 and will be a single-ticket event.

