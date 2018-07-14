Phillies fall to Marlins despite Aaron Nola's solid outing

Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola ducks under a line drive by Miami infielder Derek Dietrich during the first inning of the Phillies’ 2-0 loss.

MIAMI – The Marlins already scored twice against Aaron Nola and had runners on the corners when a message came through the Phillies’ bullpen phone for Mark Leiter Jr. to began throwing.

It was just the first inning and Nola’s final start before he represents the Phillies in the all-star game seemed to be headed off the rails. And as Leiter warmed up, Nola offered a reminder of why he’s an all star.

The pitcher escaped the first inning of an eventual 2-0 loss to deliver six solid innings that were wasted by an offense that once again lacked firepower. Nola did not allow a run after the two he allowed in the first and gave up just one hit after allowing three to the first six batters. He overcame his rough start to finish his first half on a positive note. Leiter would be used in the seventh instead of the second.

Nola’s recovery was not enough to wake up the lineup. The Phillies had six hits, just one of which was for extra bases, and left seven runners on base. The Phillies scored just twice in Friday’s win and were shutout on Wednesday.