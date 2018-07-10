Phillies' Maikel Franco is finally finding success after lineup demotion

NEW YORK — Phillies manager Gabe Kapler filled out another lineup card on Tuesday afternoon with Maikel Franco batting eighth. It was Franco’s eighth straight start in the No. 8 spot, which he had not occupied since 2014 when he was a September call-up.

The new spot has brought some early positives. Franco had nine hits in his first 21 at-bats from the eighth spot, and added a three-run homer in his first at-bat Tuesday against the Mets. Yes, it is a small sample size. But after a difficult start to the season, the Phillies will value any sign of positivity for the player who arrived with such hype the last time he was batting eighth. And for Kapler, mum’s the word.

“I haven’t explained it to him and I’m not sure I want to right now because things are kind of working,” Kapler said before Tuesday’s game. “At least on the surface. A very surface look, it looks like he’s seeing a few more pitches. A very surface look, it looks like he’s a little more disciplined. A very surface look, it looks like he’s getting the ball in the air a little bit more. Maybe nothing needs to be said at this point.”

Franco was batting just .240 on June 20 with a .693 OPS through his first 225 plate appearances when Kapler left him out of the lineup for a series opener in Washington. Franco responded the following day with his first four-hit game since last July. In his next 53 plate appearances, Franco raised his season average by 31 points and his OPS bumped up 82 points. Franco, with a new batting spot and some motivation from being left out of the lineup in Washington, has finally showed something.

“I always get motivation,” Franco said. “I know my talent and I know what I’m capable of doing. I just want to play. If I know I’m playing every single game, I’m just going to do my thing and help my team win. It’s a little bit frustrating but I understand the situation as well.”

In this stretch, Franco has increased his fly-ball rate and cut back on the ground balls he pounded so often to the left side. Batting eighth, Franco said, has forced him to be more selective as he knows he might not get too many good pitches with the pitcher waiting on deck. Franco said he had to make an adjustment, stay calm, and wait for his pitch.

“I’m not sure how much correlation there is hitting in front of the pitcher and forcing discipline,” Kapler said. “If I had to bet on it, I would say there’s nothing to that. But things are moving in the right direction and I really want them to continue to move in the right direction for Mikey’s sake.”

Extra bases

The Phillies added Trevor Plouffe, a 32-year-old utility player who had been at triple A since signing with the Phillies in April. Plouffe, who spent parts of eight seasons in the majors, batted .240 with a .839 OPS in 60 games with the IronPigs. He will be used as a bench bat, taking the role of Dylan Cozens, who was optioned to triple A. Room for Plouffe on the 40-man roster was created when lefthander Hoby Milner was designated for assignment. …Vince Velasquez will start Wednesday’s series finale against righthander Jacob deGrom.