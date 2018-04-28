Phillies' J.P. Crawford's errors are 'just like a cold'; Jerad Eickhoff makes progress

J.P. Crawford has a cold. At least that’s how Phillies manager Gabe Kapler described the shortstop’s five errors this season.

“It’s not always something you have to work on. Sometimes it’s just like a cold. You have to let the cold run out,” Kapler said. “There’s not always the medicine that you give somebody. The cold just has to run its course. Sometimes some last longer than others. Streaks of not getting hits last longer than others. And some are prolonged because you put a little additional pressure on yourself. With J.P., it’s just a matter of time of him getting into his rhythm. It will cure itself.”

Crawford entered Saturday tied for the National League lead in errors after he misfired a throw to first Friday on a routine play at shortstop. It was his third error in four games.

His fifth error came two innings after Crawford made a diving stop and one inning after Crawford helped turn a terrific double play at second base. Cesar Hernandez slid to field a grounder, spun, and flipped it to Crawford, who turned and fired to first. Crawford used his athleticism to move away from the bag as he threw and avoid the sliding baserunner.

He has shown the athleticism this season to make tremendous plays, but it is the routine ones where he sometimes tends to fall short.

“Trusting his athleticism is the most important thing he can do right now,” Kapler said. “I’ll just be really succinct with that.”

Crawford’s .938 fielding percentage is the third lowest mark among shortstops who have played at least 10 games. It is his athleticism that helps the Phillies believe he is better than that. And each lapse will be magnified this season after Crawford took over for Freddy Galvis, who finished the last two seasons as a Gold Glove finalist.

“The first thing you do is you tell him you support him and you believe in him,” Kapler said. “Which is absolutely direct, straightforward, and the truth. We believe in you. You are a great athlete. We’ve seen you play shortstop at the highest level before. You’ve done it your whole life. We trust believe that as long as we keep working, it will show up. When I say ‘we,’ I mean our entire staff and J.P. That’s happening. It’s actively in motion.”

Eickhoff makes progress

Jerad Eickhoff took another step in his recovery Saturday afternoon as he threw two simulated innings and pitched with hitters standing in the batter’s box. Eickhoff, who has been sidelined since mid-March with a strained lat muscle, will likely report soon to Florida to begin a rehab assignment. The righthander is expected to return in the late May. Kapler said the team was “encouraged by what we saw today.”

“He looked really good,” said Andrew Knapp, who caught Eickhoff. “The fastball was coming out good. He threw probably 10 to 15 curveballs, five to six change-ups, and everything looked good.”

Extra bases

Braves rookie Ronald Acuna continues to impress.” When we walked up to exchange lineup cards yesterday, I asked Walt Weiss about him,” Kapler said. “He said, ‘Kap, these guys don’t come around very often.’ And this was a guy who was with the ’80s A’s. So to hear him say that, yeah, this is a special talent we’re seeing.”…The Phillies have not named a starter to take place Ben Lively’s place Tuesday in Miami…Vince Velasquez starts Sunday’s series finale against righthander Brandon McCarthy.