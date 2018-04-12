Phillies' minor League report: Jake Thompson, Brandon Leibrandt lead shutout for IronPigs

NHL playoffs: A look at Flyers-Penguins and other first-round series

Taking a trip down to the farm to see how the teams in the Phillies’ system fared on Wednesday:

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE (AAA)

Lehigh Valley 2, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 0: Five pitchers combined on the four-hit shutout, led by RHP starter Jake Thompson (3.1 IP) and LHP Brandon Leibrandt (2.2 IP).

Thompson was pulled in the fourth inning with a man on second and the score 0-0. He had thrown 55 pitches in his first action since notching a three-inning save for the Phillies on April 7. Thompson threw 39 pitches that night.

SS Dean Anna singled twice and walked twice and scored a run for the IronPigs (2-3). 1B Mitch Walding and LF Danny Ortiz also had two hits and an RBI each.

Lehigh Valley’s home opener is Thursday against Louisville. RHP Zach Eflin (1-0) will start for the Phillies top farm club.

Earlier Wednesday, the IronPigs placed RHP Drew Anderson on the disabled list with a right forearm strain.

EASTERN LEAGUE (AA)

Reading 12, Portland 4: C Deivi Grullon homered twice and had four RBI as the Fightins took two out of three from the Red Sox affiliate.

3B Damek Tomscha and 1B Kyle Martin also homered for Reading (3-4).

RHP starter Harold Arauz picked up the win despite allowing three home runs in six innings. Seranthony Dominguez pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts.

Tomscha, a third-round pick out of Auburn in 2014, was 5-for-12 in the series with six RBI. He climbed from rookie to Double-A last season, hitting .314 in 48 games for the Fightins.

Reading is off until Friday when they open a seven-game road trip at Richmond.

FLORIDA STATE LEAGUE (A)

Jupiter 6, Clearwater 4: RHP Connor Seabold pitched by five scoreless innings, but gave up two of Jupiter’s five runs in the sixth as the Threshers (1-6) lost their fifth straight.

Seabold, a third-rounder last year out of Cal-State Fullerton, had nine strikeouts before stumbling.

1B Darick Hall had a two-run single in the eighth as Clearwater scored four times.

The Threshers home opener is Thursday, also against Jupiter.

SOUTH ATLANTIC LEAGUE (A)

Lakewood 4, West Virginia 3 (10 Inn.): Ramon Rosso struck out 12 in five innings and Jake Scheiner knocked in the winning run in the 10th for the BlueClaws (3-4).

3B Cole Stobbe went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI. CF Simon Muzziotti and RF Jhailyn Ortiz also had two hits for Lakewood, which took advantage of the new extra-inning rule. Each team starts its half-inning with a complimentary runner on second base.

Rosso, a 21-year-old righthander out of Santo Domingo, D.R., gave up one run in his five innings of work. He threw 84 pitches, 54 for strikes.

Addison Ross (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win while Kyle Dohy wiggled out of a first-and-third with no outs in the bottom of the 10th for his second save of the young season.

The BlueClaws’ home opener is Thursday when they host Delmarva at FirstEnergy Park.

